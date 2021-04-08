Mankato West's Jeremy Drexler and Waseca's Seth Anderson have been honored by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
Drexler was named the Section 2AAA boys basketball coach of the year after leading the Scarlets to their first state tournament appearance since 2009. West, which won the Big Nine Conference title, finished 16-5, losing to Richfield in the quarterfinal game of the state tournament.
Anderson was honored as the Section 2AA coach of the year. Anderson has led the Bluejays back to the state tournament, posting a 22-1 record. Waseca will play Caledonia in the Class AA championship game Saturday.
The Free Press
