MANKATO — When Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner has watched his son Brady compete with the football and wrestling programs at Mankato East, he also was able to watch Nathan Drumm grow as an athlete.
On Wednesday, Hoffner was happy to announce that Drumm had signed a letter of intent to join the football program in the fall.
“I’ve been watching Nate develop and really shine in football and wrestling,” Hoffnner said. “He’s a very physical football player, always playing downhill. He’s somebody I’ve been keeping an eye on, and I really feel like he’s an exceptional athlete who we can work with.”
Drumm, a senior linebacker, was one of 27 players who signed on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period.
Drumm received all-district honors last season, and was named the co-defensive player of the year for the Cougars, after making 26.5 tackles, with 3.5 tackles for loss. He also played some at receiver, making 17 receptions for 188 yards.
He had received offers from Morningside and Dakota State, but when he received an offer from the Mavericks a little later in the process, he accepted.
“It’s super exciting,” said Drumm, who will start out as a linebacker. “It’s a really good program, and it’s close to home. I’ve been watching them my whole life. It’s really cool to play for the hometown team.”
As usual, the Mavericks’ recruiting class was deep with linemen, with 10 of the 27 playing in the offensive and defensive lines.
Last season, seven of the 12 signings were linemen, with 11 of 24 in 2020 and 10 of 24 in 2019. That means in the last four signing classes, 45.3% of the recruits have been to bolster the line of scrimmage.
“Last season, I was disappointed that we couldn’t run the ball when we need to,” Hoffner said. “Luck and linemen, that’s what you need to win. We’re always going to invest in linemen.”
The offensive linemen who signed were Zach Brady of Vermillion, South Dakota; Aiden Brink of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Dominic Dietel of Litchfield; Mason Jacobson of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Gabe Rosseau of Stoughton, Wisconsin; and Cooper Tracy from Lincoln, Nebraska.
Rosseau was the first recruit to commit to Minnesota State in the offseason.
The defensive linemen who signed were Zach Krause of Lakeville North; Martell Owens of La Crosse, Wisconsin; Jack Schnoor of Crystal Lake, Illinois; and Alex Vazquez of Lakeville South. Krause, Owens and Schnoor are defensive tackles, and Hoffner predicted that at least one of them would be in the rotation this season.
Minnesota State added two players from Lakeville South, which won the Class AAAAAA championship this season: Vazquez and quarterback Camden Dean.
“I think it’s very helpful to come from a winning culture and know what it takes to win,” Hoffner said.
Jack Rutz of Johnston, Iowa, is the other quarterback to sign Wednesday, making it five on the roster.
Running back Jonathan Dunn of Des Moines, Iowa, signed. His older brother Karson is a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Mavericks. Running back Colin Kadolph of Ankeny, Iowa, also signed.
The Mavericks added receivers Grant Guyett of Omaha, Nebraska; Riley Marsh of Waverly, Nebraska; and Drew Kittelson, who was a quarterback at Blooming Prairie.
Tight end Michael Loechler of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, joined the Mavericks’ receiving corps.
The Mavericks also added linebackers Matthew Goehring of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Max Sheridan of Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and Tanner Olson of LeRoy-Ostrander.
There are four defensive backs in the class: Quintin Hale of Country Club Hills, Illinois; Matt Jung of Neenah, Wisconsin; Jacque Walls of Chicago; and Derek Whaley of Lansing, Illinois.
Kicker/punter Max Pelham of Ankeny, Iowa, also signed Wednesday.
Mankato East
Quarterback Jacob Eggert and receiver/defensive back Meer Othow signed letters of intent on Wednesday, with each joining a program from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
Eggert signed with Minnesota Duluth, and Othow signed with Concordia-St. Paul.
Mankato West
Kicker Drew Smook and running back Walker Britz have also signed with Northern Sun programs.
Smook signed with Northern State, and Britz signed with Augustana.
Area signings
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial running back Camden Ludeman signed with Concordia-St. Paul.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.