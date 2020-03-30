MANKATO — Minnesota State's Dryden McKay was named one of five finalists for the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the most outstanding goaltender in men's college hockey.
McKay led the country in almost every goaltending category this season, including wins (30), shutouts (10), goals-against average (1.31) and save percentage (.942). The sophomore from Downers Grove, Illinois, set a WCHA record with a 1.17 goals-against average in league play, breaking his own mark of 1.35 from last season. His overall goal-against average was the second-lowest in the 68-year history of the WCHA.
The other finalists, which were announced by Let's Play Hockey on Monday, are: Cornell's Matt Galajda, Boston College's Spencer Knight, Michigan's Strauss Mann and Maine's Jeremy Swayman.
The winner will be announced on April 10, the same day as the Hobey Baker Award announcement. McKay is a top-10 finalist for the Hobey, which goes to men's college hockey's top player, along with teammate Marc Michaelis.
