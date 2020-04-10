He’s a finalist for an award named after one great goaltender.
His statistics this year mirrored those of another star’s storied college season.
And he’s named after one of the greatest goalies of all time.
But after two seasons at Minnesota State, it’s safe to say that Dryden McKay is making a name for himself.
The winner of the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the top goalie in college hockey, will be announced during the 10 p.m. Saturday SportsCenter on ESPN.
McKay is one of five finalists for the award, although it appears it’s really down to two players: McKay or Maine junior Jeremy Swayman. Both were among the final 10 for the Hobey Baker Award as the top overall player in college hockey (as was McKay’s teammate, senior center Marc Michaelis), and Swayman made it to the final three, known as the Hobey Hat Trick.
The Hobey Baker also will be announced during Saturday’s broadcast, along with this season’s All-Americans and Hockey Humanitarian Award winner.
The Richter Award is named after Mike Richter, who tended the Wisconsin goal for two college seasons in the 1980s before going on to NHL and international fame.
McKay started all but two games for the Mavericks in his sophomore season and played in all but one. He had a record of 30-4-2 with a .942 save percentage, a 1.31 goals against average and 10 shutouts.
“That’s a special season,” Mavericks coach Mike Hastings said. “When 30% of your wins are shutouts, that means you didn’t make a mistake.”
In 2001, Michigan State’s Ryan Miller won the Hobey (the Richter didn’t exist until 2014) going 31-5-4 with a .950 save percentage, a 1.32 goals-against average and 10 shutouts. Miller led the Spartans to the Frozen Four that season, something McKay hoped to do before the coronavirus pandemic caused the season to be canceled on March 12.
The Frozen Four was scheduled to take place this week in Detroit with the semifinals on Thursday and the championship game on Saturday. The Mavericks were No. 2 in the Pairwise Rankings, which are used to determine the NCAA tournament field, when the season ended.
“I’m trying not to think about it,” McKay said in a phone interview from his family’s home in Downers Grove, Illinois, where he is working out on his own. “I’m trying not to pay attention to those simulations too much, either. Honestly, it just makes it worse. It just reminds you that we had a real good chance to make it to Detroit.”
McKay is named after Ken Dryden, who backstopped six Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens. Before turning pro, Dryden was a three-time All-American at Cornell, where he won 76 games including the 1967 national championship.
McKay, who wears No. 29 as Dryden did, led the country in almost every goaltending category with his off-the-charts stats, including wins, shutouts, save percentage and goals-against average.
His main competition for the Richter is the 6-foot-3 Swayman, a fourth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins who signed after the season ended. Swayman went 18-11-5 with a 2.07 goals-against average but was No. 2 behind McKay with a .939 save percentage despite seeing 362 more shots than McKay over the season. The 5-11, undrafted McKay appeared in 37 of 38 games for the Mavericks, and Swayman appeared in 34 of 35 for the Black Bears.
According to some college hockey observers, the argument for Swayman over McKay has been that the Maine goalie didn’t have the team in front of him that McKay had to minimize quality chances.
Minnesota State ranked second in the country in shots allowed per game at 22.42, while Maine was fifth from the bottom at 34.62.
“I think there are both ends of the spectrum,” McKay said. “The only thing I’d have to say is I hope there are goalies in on those discussions.”
McKay agreed that his numbers were boosted by being on a good team, but, he added, he believed that to be true of every player on the Mavericks.
“It’s very team-oriented,” he said. “We didn’t give up a ton of chances (and) we didn’t give up a ton of shots because of our D-corps and puck possession by our forwards. … A lot of guys put up good stats all year-round.”
Hastings agreed.
“One quality, I think, that allowed him to have a special season — other than talent — was our guys wanted to play in front of him and play for him,” Hastings said.
McKay’s not knocking his competition, which also includes Cornell junior Matthew Galajda, Boston College freshman Spencer Knight and Michigan junior Strauss Mann.
“You can’t take anything away from Swayman and his season,” McKay said. “There’s a reason why he signed an NHL contract as soon as the season ended. He’s a great goalie.”
McKay knows what Swayman experienced. He played junior hockey for the Madison Capitols for two seasons prior to college, and no goaltender in the United States Hockey League saw more shots than he did.
The action has subsided a bit at Minnesota State. McKay faced less than 20 shots in six of his 10 shutouts, including a seven-save blanking of Alaska at home on Jan. 3.
“There are games when you might only face 12 shots, but it’s 0-0 and you haven’t faced a shot for 20 minutes,” he said. “Sometimes those games are harder than when you’re facing a lot of shots because you can’t get into a rhythm in those games.”
But there was a 31-save shutout at Michigan Tech on Nov. 8, and he had several other impressive outings, including 34 saves in a 2-1 home win over North Dakota on Oct. 19 and 27 and 37 saves in a 4-1 and 3-1 sweep at Minnesota Duluth on Nov. 29-30.
On the final day of the regular season, McKay made a season-high 38 saves in a 4-1 victory at rival Bemidji State to clinch the MacNaughton Cup outright and give the Mavericks the top seed for the WCHA playoffs. He said that was his favorite game of the year.
“It was a sold-out crowd. Everybody knew what the stakes were,” he said.
In two seasons at Minnesota State, McKay is 54-11-4 with a .934 save percentage and a 1.53 goals-against average. Home or away, against good competition or bad, his numbers haven’t wavered much.
“As a goalie, probably the No. 1 thing you strive for to give your team confidence every night is that consistency,” he said.
