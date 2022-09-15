There’s always plenty of hope to go around in Week 1.
Every team is 0-0, and even for the squads that don’t look very good on paper, you can always squint and see a path to relevancy.
With the NFL’s opening week now in the books, we’ve got 15 teams that are 1-0, 15 teams that are 0-1, and the Colts and Texans coming off a tie.
The Vikings are one of those 1-0 teams, and there might not be a team riding higher after Week 1.
Minnesota delivered a dominant performance against the Packers, starting the Kevin O’Connell era with a 23-7 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.
It couldn’t have been a better debut for the new coach, as a lot of things went well.
Justin Jefferson is an absolute superstar, and is easily the team’s best player. He made nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant effort against one of the league’s best secondaries.
O’Connell’s use of pre-snap motion seemed to help Jefferson get open even more, and Kirk Cousins’ passes were on target all afternoon.
More importantly, Cousins had time.
Rookie right guard Ed Ingram was a revelation, earning a grade of 79.3 from Pro Football Focus, which ranked sixth among all guards in the league.
On the left side, Ezra Cleveland wasn’t too far behind. Cleveland came in 12th with a PFF mark of 72.0.
A defense that’s been one of the league’s worst over the last two seasons held the two-time reigning MVP — Aaron Rodgers — to just seven points.
Veterans Harrison Smith and Eric Kendricks didn’t show their age, and edges Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith applied consistent pressure on Rodgers, with each of them getting home for a sack.
It’s easy to look at these things and think The Purple should now be the favorites to dethrone the Packers in the NFC North.
It’s too soon to say that.
On Green Bay’s first offensive play, rookie receiver Christian Watson roasted Patrick Peterson for what should’ve been an easy 75-yard touchdown. A perfectly thrown ball from Rodgers went right through Watson’s hands.
It’s a totally different game if that ball is caught.
Cornerback seemed like the team’s weakest position group coming into the season, but the unit’s success against an inexperienced Packers’ receiving core shouldn’t come as a huge surprise.
The Packers were missing All-Pro tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins, which made it much easier for the Vikings to get pressure.
The entire complexion of the offense changes if guard play is going to be a strength, but we need a larger sample size to know that. Center Garrett Bradbury was still brutal in pass protection, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him benched if that continues. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw also had a rough game, but the Packers have some elite edge rushers.
It’s good to be 1-0.
It’s even better when you knock off the odds-on favorite to win your division in the process.
The result was convincing, but Green Bay should easily still be favored to win the NFC North.
There’s just too much recent history of the Vikings being flawed, and the Packers are 39-10 over the last three seasons.
Sunday was a start, but don’t make too much of just one game — good or bad.
