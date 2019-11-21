In case you haven’t heard, there’s a Division l college football program north of here that’s having quite the season.
When the season started, the College Football Playoff seemed like nothing more than a pipe dream for the Gophers. Now, after a 9-1 start, a playoff spot is certainly in play despite a disappointing loss to Iowa on Saturday.
With the Gophers in contention to make college football’s final four, it seems like a good time to look at the committee’s process, and to examine a precedent that I feel hurts the sport.
On the committee’s website, it lists championships won, strength of schedule, head-to-head competition, and comparative outcomes of common opponents as criteria that can be used “when circumstances at the margins indicate that teams are comparable.”
In 2017 Clemson, Oklahoma and Georgia were the ACC, Big 12 and SEC conference champions, respectively. As one-loss conference champions who had top-10 strength of schedule ratings, they had clearly cultivated the best three resumes in the country.
The final spot came down to a debate between Big Ten champion Ohio State (11-2) and Alabama (11-1).
This should’ve been easy. Ohio State was a conference champion, had played the harder schedule, and there were no common opponents. These are the criteria that are supposed to determine the result if the teams are comparable at the margins.
However, the committee made a statement when it picked Alabama that day, and it’s one you shouldn’t be too happy about as Gophers fan, or sports fan in general.
The committee told us resume takes a back seat to talent.
In an era of online recruiting rankings, it’s become a lot easier to identify which teams are best before a down is ever played. They aren’t always right, but they’re probably right more than they’re wrong.
While those rankings are great, one simple fact remains: What happens on the field is the most important thing, not how many five-star recruits you have.
If the goal is simply to get the best four teams into the playoff, Alabama may as well not play any of their games most seasons. I can tell you they’re one of the four best teams in the country, and they probably will be every year for the foreseeable future.
What happened in 2017 was simple. The best team in the country didn’t have one of the four best resumes, so the committee took it upon itself to rectify that situation at the expense of Ohio State.
Fast-forward to 2019, and the situation is eerily similar. The Tide have one loss, and almost certainly won’t be the SEC champion. However, this time it’s the Gophers or possibly Wisconsin who are in position to win the Big Ten. Would the committee really put one of those two in over Alabama? While there’s obviously a completely different set of variables this time around, past precedent says probably not.
Fans need to make a decision as they engage in these CFP debates in the coming weeks. Do we want teams filled with three-star recruits like the Gophers to be evaluated by their resumes, or do we just want the four best teams?
If it’s the latter, don’t advocate for the Gophers to get into playoffs. Because they aren’t one of them, and despite their recent gains, they probably won’t be for a long time.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
