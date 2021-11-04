Saturday’s Minnesota State men’s hockey game started out like any other.
The Mavericks were looking to bounce back after a somewhat uneven performance in a victory over Northern Michigan on Friday night at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. The main objective was what it always is: winning.
MSU delivered a dominant first period, scoring four goals, before adding another goal in the second.
After the horn sounded to end the second, the victory seemed firmly in hand.
That’s when the focus shifted toward goaltender Dryden McKay, and his pursuit of a record that was held by one of his favorite goaltenders.
McKay was tied with Ryan Miller (Michigan State, 1999-2002) for the NCAA men’s record with 26 shutouts.
Could McKay and the Mavericks preserve the shutout, setting up a celebration on home ice?
The Mavericks continued to dominate in the third, only surrendering two shots on goal in the period, neither of which were threatening to McKay.
“You could definitely feel it ... they were playing for their goaltender,” MSU coach Mike Hastings said after the victory. “I thought the guys did a great job of that, and I’m very proud of that demeanor from our group.”
MSU’s Brendan Furry said that no one talked about the record in the locker room during the second intermission, but it was clear that everyone knew what was at stake.
“You kind of hit that 10-minute mark of the third period, and then you know you’re playing for something special in that situation,” Furry said. “You can tell on the bench, everyone’s attitude changed ... we wanted to possess the puck. We didn’t want Northern to have the puck.
“It was really cool to see all the guys buy into that. I think we put in a little extra effort just to make sure we defended even harder.”
When the final horn sounded, there was pandemonium on ice, as the entire Maverick bench mobbed McKay.
Fans at the rink stood for several minutes as McKay took a lap around the ice and was recognized as the game’s first star.
It was a special scene, made possible by a special goaltender and humble person.
As McKay has risen to celebrity status over the last two seasons, nothing has changed. There hasn’t been complacency, and there certainly hasn’t been arrogance.
McKay’s teammates routinely go out of their way to praise him despite all the outside praise he already gets, so it was no surprise to see them play so hard for him Saturday.
It’s easy to handle nights like Saturday, and McKay’s had a lot of good ones in his time at MSU. Whether it’s winning individual awards or racking up the shutouts, there’s been a lot more positive than negative.
However, when things haven’t gone his way, McKay has been just as graceful. He’s always been willing to talk, even if it’s not easy and it’s something he doesn’t have to do.
He’ll take the blame on a bad night, but credits the players in front of him on the good ones.
McKay called it a “team record” after the game Saturday, and in many ways, that’s true. MSU has consistently had one of the best teams in the country throughout McKay’s career, which has helped him immensely.
But Saturday was a night to celebrate McKay and all the amazing saves and games that got him this achievement.
Kevin Dudley is at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
