The highlight for most prep baseball players comes with playoffs in May and June.
The double-elimination section tournament always creates a lot of intrigue and drama, with the potential for a tightly contested, two-game section final.
For East’s varsity team, that season ended in heartbreak.
The Cougars fell to New Prague 3-2 in the first leg of the section final on June 8, despite out-hitting the Trojans 8-3. East then watched as New Prague went on to claim the Class AAA championship.
On the junior varsity side, a large sophomore class carried East to an 18-1 season.
Players from both teams entered the summer seasons feeling like there was a lot to prove, and they sure did deliver. The Legion and VFW seasons ended up being the real pinnacle in 2023.
Mankato American, the school’s Legion team, finished third in the state tournament in late July.
A week later, Mankato East VFW Post 950 did even better, winning Mankato’s second VFW state title and the first since 2003.
That’s a lot of winning for one summer, and it was a total program effort.
“I’m really excited ... there’s a lot of talent coming up,” East varsity and Post 950 coach Micah Degner said. “Give credit to the outgoing seniors this year and the last few years for kind of taking younger guys under their wings and showing them the ropes. Showing them kind of how we do things.”
The Legion players found themselves in a familiar position, facing elimination in the Sub-State 2 playoffs. American needed two wins over New Ulm Gold in the final to reach state, just as they did against the Trojans in sections.
They came from behind to win both contests, overcoming a 3-0 deficit in the second game to win 7-3. Cael Willaert, a graduated senior, delivered a grand slam that put Mankato up 4-3.
There was another memorable homer at state, with Easton Stangl hitting a walk-off grand slam in the third-place game.
For seven graduated players — Brayden Borgmeier, Alex Hennis, Dylan Kopesky, Landon Metcalfe, Derek Rundle, Willaert and Riston Wojcik — unfinished business got finished.
“I think the New Prague loss kind of put a sour taste in our mouths. It just kind of lit a fire under us and we’ve been using that as the spark to our flame this summer,” Kopesky said prior to state. “We’re ultimately getting our goal of going to state that we set earlier this year.”
Thirteen rising juniors carried Post 950 to the title, almost all of whom will be on the varsity roster next season.
Mankato won four games in four days at state to claim the championship, only surrendering five runs the entire tournament.
That pitching staff, led by lefties Owen Studtmann, Nathan Bridger and Peyton McCormick, should give the Cougars a chance in almost every game next spring.
The summer baseball season is oftentimes more about individual development than winning. It’s also OK to miss games due to work and other sports, as coaches understand it’s a busy time.
East’s players started the summer determined to win.
Both teams ended up finishing their respective seasons with a win, which doesn’t happen too often.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.