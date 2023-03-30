Feels a little odd to not be planning a trip south right now.
The last two seasons, the Minnesota State men’s hockey team made it to the Frozen Four, and back in the fall, it seemed like the Mavericks had a good chance to make it to Tampa for the event this year.
MSU’s season ended last week with a 4-0 loss to St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament West regional.
The Mavericks controlled the first half of the game and totally dominated for a stretch early in the second. However, they couldn’t turn their pressure and chances into goals, a script that played out too many times this season.
The Huskies capitalized on their chances, getting on the scoreboard first with a power-play goal at 12:20 of the second. They made it 2-0 at 17:23 of the second, a score they held into the intermission.
St. Cloud dug in in the third, and MSU struggled to get shots to the net.
Expectations are a funny thing.
Two years ago prior to the 2021 national tournament, the program didn’t have a win on that stage in the Division I era. When MSU finally broke through and got that first victory against Quinnipiac, the season was instantly a success. It became the dream season when the Mavericks beat Minnesota in the regional final.
Then MSU won three more games in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, coming just a period short of a national championship.
After winning five national tournament games in two years, expectations became greater. Looking back, probably a little too high.
What the 2020-21 and 2021-22 teams were able to accomplish was special.
That doesn’t make the task any easier.
Having success in a one-and-done tournament is always going to involve a degree of luck, even for the best teams.
It was fair to say the Mavericks had as good a chance as any team of getting to the Frozen Four back in September, but it was never likely.
That’s no slight against MSU. It’s never likely for any team.
At the end of the first half, nobody was thinking about Frozen Fours.
Sitting at 10-9-1, the goal was to find a way back to the top of the CCHA standings. It wasn’t always pretty, but after a wild victory over Michigan Tech in the regular-season finale, the Mavericks were the team with the MacNaughton Cup, their sixth straight conference title.
A few weeks later, MSU survived a 2-0 deficit late in the third period to win the CCHA Tournament championship game over Northern Michigan. Ondrej Pavel scored at 17:41 and Christian Fitzgerald tied it at 19:02. Zach Krajnik scored the overtime winner to cap an incredible comeback.
Most programs would love to just be playing in those types of high-stakes games.
The Mavericks won two of them, creating memories that will last for a long time.
The 2022-23 version of MSU didn’t make it as far as the last two teams.
Still, MSU won 25 games and will hang two new banners at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center because of what this group accomplished.
That feels like a pretty good season.
