It’s almost September, and we’re already halfway through the Major League Baseball season?
If you would have told me I would write that sentence in a summer 2020 column a year ago, I would have given you a perplexed look and moved on.
One thing you could have told me a year ago that wouldn’t have surprised me: The Twins would enter play in first place in the American League Central on Aug. 27.
At 20-12, the Twins lead the division, and that’s something to be happy about. No one saw a 102-win season coming a year ago, and while there have certainly been struggles ... there’s been more good than bad.
Many will argue this season doesn’t mean as much, and on some levels, that’s correct. The staggering amount of injuries, seven-inning games, runners on base to start extra innings ... there’s no doubt, those things have made the results more random. And then, they’re also only playing 60 games.
However, instead of dwelling on those things, let’s focus on the fact that they’re giving out a World Series trophy if the season is completed, and that still matters.
While the regular season won’t be nearly as representative, the postseason shouldn’t be nearly as compromised, especially with 16 teams qualifying.
Barring a colossal collapse, the Twins are going to be one of those teams. And looking at the landscape of the American League, there’s no reason the Twins don’t have as good a shot as anyone at getting to the Fall Classic.
A year ago, we could look at the Astros and Yankees and say with certainty that both were better than the Twins.
That’s not the case in 2020.
In Houston, Gerrit Cole is no longer on the team, and it seems unlikely Justin Verlander will make an impact as a starter due to injury. On top of that, Yordan Alvarez, arguably the team’s best offensive player a year ago, is expected to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Alex Bregman, the team’s best all-around player, is on the shelf with a hamstring strain.
Closer Roberto Osuna is also likely done for the season, and standouts Jose Altuve and George Springer seem lost at the plate.
For the Yankees, the injury bug has bitten even harder, with D.J. LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres all currently on the injured list.
From a pitching standpoint, they’ve added Cole, but he’s about all they have. Luis Severino will miss the entire season due to injury, and fellow ace James Paxton also seems to be out indefinitely.
This isn’t to say that things have gone perfectly for the Twins, because they haven’t.
Josh Donaldson hasn’t done anything because of his injury, and he’s not the only one who’s missed time.
Byron Buxton, Mitch Garver and Jake Odorizzi are also currently on the injured list, among others.
The biggest difference between the Twins and the other top American League teams last year was starting pitching. Given what’s happened to the Yankees and Astros on that front, combined with the improvements made by the Twins, it’s no longer a major advantage.
I’m certainly not saying the Twins are better than those teams, let alone labeling them the favorites. It’s also clear the Rays, A’s, White Sox and Indians are good, but that’s the point — they’re all just good.
Unlike last year, the American League doesn’t appear to have any truly great teams. And while we can’t know that for sure, I have a suspicion a 162-game season would have proved it.
A Twins’ run in October seems more likely this season because of that.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
