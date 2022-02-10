The first few weeks of the Minnesota Vikings’ head coaching search seemed fairly mundane.
Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was hired as the team’s general manager, and he, along with the search committee that was already in place, had a short list of finalists for the position.
Then the Jim Harbaugh smoke started to rise, and things went a bit off the rails.
Adofo-Mensah appeared to have interest in Harbaugh. The two shared time together in San Francisco, so the connection made sense.
At first, it seemed like a longshot, but then it became clear the interest was mutual when Harbaugh agreed to fly to Minnesota for an interview. The day before that interview, reports started to come out that it was essentially a done deal.
Twitter rejoiced. The Purple had hooked a monster and appeared to have him in the boat.
However, in a somewhat bizarre turn of events, the two parties apparently weren’t on the same page.
Not only were the Vikings not ready to hire the Michigan coach on the spot (he may have thought the interview was a formality), but the team’s brass ended up letting him leave TCO Performance Center without an offer.
That same night, the Vikings quickly pivoted to Rams’ offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, although that hire can’t be made official until after the Rams play in the Super Bowl on Sunday.
We’re never going to know exactly what happened, but it sure seems like the Vikings preferred O’Connell over one of the most proven winners in the big-time football landscape — professional and college.
Maybe Adofo-Mensah wanted to hire Harbaugh and ownership wasn’t sold. Maybe an agreement couldn’t be reached on a decision-making structure, as Harbaugh has long been considered “prickly,” and someone who wants to have control over personnel decisions. Maybe the sides came to a mutual agreement that the fit just wasn’t right.
My guess is it was more about the Vikings liking O’Connell than disliking Harbaugh, but it really doesn’t matter.
The new regime is now in place, and whoever sits in those chairs is going to be judged by the same criteria: wins and losses.
I don’t envy Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell. They inherit an aging roster and poor salary-cap situation.
The Vikings may be able to get the band back together next season, go 10-7, and lose in the first round of the playoffs. Heck, maybe if the matchup was right, they could even win a postseason game.
But they’ve got exactly one playoff win in the last four seasons with this core and a bad defense that’s completely devoid of young talent.
A winning record isn’t the most likely outcome if this roster remains largely intact.
A roster tear-down that involves trading key veteran players in decline while they still have some value would be the quickest path to serious contention.
Adofo-Mensah may share that sentiment, and he may not. But he likely wouldn’t have gotten the job had he expressed it in the interview process, and he may not keep it if he steers the franchise in that direction in the next 12 months.
Ownership has made it clear it doesn’t want a rebuild.
So it will be up to Adofo-Mensah to either improve the salary cap situation and make the roster younger without losing too many games, or push the cap issues down the road yet again, with hopes of making one final run with this core.
The former is extremely difficult, and the latter simply pushes back a rebuild that seems inevitable.
O’Connell will be tasked with making a slightly above average offense great, as well as hiring a defensive coordinator who can make a terrible unit competent.
It seems reasonable to think O’Connell could get more out of the offense in 2022, but it’s hard to see a scenario where the defense isn’t in the bottom third of the league.
It’s fine to be optimistic about a new regime, and there’s been quite a bit of that on social media, despite the Harbaugh situation.
Adofo-Mensah was great in his introductory presser, and O’Connell comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree that, in only five years, has already produced some very promising young coaches. Think Zac Taylor, Matt LaFleur and Brandon Staley.
If there’s a 5-12 rebuilding season in Year 2 or 3 of the regime, try to keep that same optimism, because it’s likely coming and it won’t be their fault.
Adofo-Mensah and O’Connell are inheriting a situation that likely needs to get worse before it gets better, despite what ownership may want.
That’s not an easy task.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.