It was clear the Mankato West baseball team was going to be very good back in March.
A good chunk of last season’s core was returning, and the 2021 team spent most of the season as the top-ranked team in Class AAA.
However, West ended 2021 in disappointing fashion, losing to Marshall in the section championship despite being the No. 1 seed.
The Scarlets had a similar preseason billing in 2022, and spent all of April and May backing it up.
After going 7-0 in April, West had to play 13 games in 24 days during a stretch in May to close the regular season due to all the early cancellations. The Scarlets went 12-1 in May, not losing until the regular-season finale against Owatonna, which was their third game in a four-day stretch.
A 19-1 regular season is pretty dang good.
However, the pesky section-tournament demons returned in the semifinals against New Prague. Down 8-1 in the middle innings to a team it beat 20-5 in May, West vanquished those demons, coming back to win 10-8.
If there was any doubt, the Scarlets did it to the Trojans again in the section championship, scoring five runs in the seventh in a 5-4 come-from-behind win. Louis Magers capped that victory with a towering three-run, walk-off homer that sent West to its first state tournament since 2003.
Unsurprisingly, the Scarlets earned the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA tournament, but it wasn’t smooth sailing early.
Unseeded St. Francis gave the Scarlets all they could handle, with the game entering the seventh in a scoreless tie. Avery Stock eventually hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh.
Fifth-seeded Alexandria had a 2-0 lead on West in the semifinals when a fourth-inning lightning delay hit, but West pulled out another dramatic one-run win after play resumed, topping the Cardinals 3-2.
There was a growing confidence with each one-run win.
“With this group, as soon as one thing kind of starts going our way, everyone starts getting that feeling that good things are going to happen,” West coach Scott Pick said after the win over Alexandria. “You just feel that way the whole time with this group.”
The Scarlets were down 3-0 through four innings in the state championship against Benilde-St. Margaret’s. However, West fought back yet again, tying the score at 3 in the sixth.
However, this time, they couldn’t quite finish the deal. West loaded the bases in the top half of the eighth, but wasn’t able to score. Benilde won on a walk-off double in the bottom of the inning.
What a run.
Many of the seniors that carried the Scarlets to this championship game at Target Field won a football state title at U.S. Bank Stadium in the fall.
The baseball program hasn’t been as successful as the football program in recent years, but this class is hoping to change that.
They went 48-5 the last two seasons, and the hope is that the baseball team can get back to this stage.
“This is crazy,” West senior Zander Dittbenner said after the championship. “Standing out in centerfield, I was looking out at the stands, it was so loud. I’m grateful to be here. We’re grateful that all this happened to us. ...
“This is now an expectation for Mankato West baseball.”
