Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers this morning and steady snow likely this afternoon. High 13F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low -3F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.