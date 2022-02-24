Another year, another conference championship.
The Minnesota State men’s hockey team secured its fifth consecutive MacNaughton Cup Saturday, clinching the CCHA regular-season title after winning the same title in the WCHA each of the last four seasons.
It really wasn’t close.
Not Saturday against in-state rival Bemidji State. Not all season.
In conference games, the Mavericks are 21-3. All but one of those wins was by two goals or more and 15 of them came by three goals or more.
With two conference games remaining against second-place Michigan Tech, MSU is currently outscoring league opponents 111-26.
That dominance is impressive but it’s nothing new.
MSU went 23-4-1 in 28 conference games in 2019-20, outscoring opponents 115-38. In 14 conference games in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season, the Mavericks had a 56-15 edge in total scoring.
This championship was almost certainly a team goal back in September, and the CCHA coaches clearly thought it would happen based on the league’s preseason poll.
Fans have come to expect these results in conference play, and the coaching staff and players embrace those high expectations. When you dominate a league year after year, that’s naturally what’s going to happen.
That doesn’t mean it’s easy and it doesn’t make the accomplishment less impressive.
What the Mavericks did in conference play this season, and throughout the last five years, is extremely difficult and should be celebrated.
MSU was fortunate enough to clinch the championship at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Saturday night, and a sellout crowd of 5,130 was on hand for the occasion.
Fifth-year seniors and alternate captains Jack McNeely and Reggie Lutz now have a staggering five MacNaughton Cups on their respective resumes, while traditional fourth-year seniors Andy Carroll, Wyatt Aamodt, Julian Napravnik and Dryden McKay each have four.
Those six have all been contributors since they were freshmen, and the program has never failed to win a conference title under their watch.
It was fitting that the championship was clinched on Senior Night, with all six of them being honored before the game and getting first crack at hoisting the cup.
With the regular-season conference race over, the Mavericks now move on to a big series at Tech before the start of the CCHA playoffs.
Looking ahead, bigger goals still remain.
The Mavericks hope to reach the Frozen Four at Boston.
However, no matter what happens in the conference playoffs, and what will almost certainly be an NCAA Tournament berth, nothing should diminish this title.
The conference schedule is a 26-game marathon and the Mavericks have thoroughly and consistency dominated the race yet again.
Kevin Dudley
