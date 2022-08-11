Mankato MoonDogs owner Chad Surprenant has had his sights set on a goal ever since his group took over in 2018: averaging 1,800 fans per night.
His MoonDogs didn’t reach that goal this year, but with the impact of the pandemic mostly in the past, a big step forward was taken.
With just two home games remaining, Mankato has set a club record, averaging 1,521 fans per night.
Fans have turned out for a fun ballpark experience and got to see a solid on-field product.
“I think we just continue to expand the demographic that gets out there,” Surprenant said.”Hats off to the (front office) for making it an experience that people really want to come back for. From that perspective, it’s doing exactly what we’d like.”
Last season, the MoonDogs averaged 1,365 fans per game, a huge success after the buildup was hampered by COVID-restrictions. Despite that, it was still an uptick from the last normal season in 2019 (1,350), so the big jump this summer really wasn’t much of a surprise.
There was no uncertainty in the spring, which allowed everything to be fully marketed, including the new suites beyond the right-field fence that debuted in 2021.
Surprenant said his personal goal was 1,500 fans before the season.
Mission accomplished.
There were plenty of fun stories on the field.
Outfielder Sean Ross needed a place to play summer ball after having a monstrous season with Indiana State in the spring.
He played for the MoonDogs in 2019 and enjoyed the experience, so he reached out to manager Matt Wollenzin about a reunion. Wollenzin had a spot and needed a veteran. It turned out to be a perfect reunion.
Ross spent the summer wowing fans at ISG field with an impressive combination of speed and power.
In 53 games, Ross posted a .376 batting average and 1.062 OPS, both second among qualifiers. He also stole 21 bases.
Northwoods League clubs are always more fun with a superstar, and that’s exactly what Ross was this summer.
“Looking at his spring stats, he’s just had a phenomenal 2022,” Surprenant said. “It’s just cool when players get to come back. I think that provides a special kind of leadership.”
There have been some bumps along the way.
In early July, Wollenzin got a great job offer to be the hitting coach at the University of Evansville. It was a position he couldn’t turn down.
Surprenant ended up turning the job over to first-year assistant Danny Kneeland, a member of the Bethany Lutheran coaching staff.
In a league where things can fall apart quickly without proper buy-in from the players, there was no slippage.
With four games remaining, the MoonDogs have had a strong second half at 19-11. They’re currently on a four-game winning streak and have won 10 of their last 12 games. Overall, Mankato is 38-26.
There are more big plans going forward.
Next season, Surprenant is hoping to have some type of competition where fans can submit uniform creations, with the winner’s design being worn by the team for some games. The concerts this season were a success and should be back, and there’s also been talk of having promotion nights for the communities surrounding Mankato.
On and off the field, MoonDogs baseball continues to be a staple.
That upward trajectory seems destined to continue in 2023 and beyond.
