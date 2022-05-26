The weather really never warmed up for Minnesota State’s spring sports teams.
Dates and times of competitions had to be adjusted in almost every way imaginable, which is always a significant physical and mental hurdle for athletes.
When the Mavericks competed, they generally shined, as the victories and accolades just kept coming.
Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams claimed the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference outdoor titles last week, after both teams won indoor conference titles in February.
For the men’s program, it was the 11th straight indoor conference title and 10th consecutive outdoor title. That type of consistent dominance in both seasons is staggering.
It’s hard to have athletes peaking twice in a matter of three months, but MSU coach Mike Turgeon got both teams to do just that.
It’s been an especially amazing year for the women’s track team, which won its first indoor national championship in March.
Makayla Jackson won individual national championships in both the 60-meter dash and long jump, while Denisha Cartwright won the national title in the 60 hurdles.
Those two will each have an opportunity to take home more honors at the outdoor national meet this weekend. Both will compete in three individual events, with Jackson seeded first in the long jump (21-feet-7 1/2), and Cartwright ranked first in the 100 hurdles (13.28).
The women’s team will send 10 individuals to the outdoor national meet, while the men’s team is sending seven.
The Minnesota State softball team, which never played a game at its home ballpark, finished 48-14, including 26-4 in regular-season NSIC games.
MSU made it back to the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season, and appeared poised to win its regional after opening the tournament with wins over Washburn and Rogers State.
However, the Mavericks dropped their third game, a heartbreaking 15-inning loss to Rogers State, before falling again to the Hillcats in a must-win situation.
Pitcher Mackenzie Ward cemented herself as one of the best players in program history, earning the NSIC’s Pitcher of the Year Award and first-team All-American honors.
There was similar success on the baseball diamond, with MSU going 39-9 and 28-5 in the NSIC.
The Mavericks ran the table to win the NSIC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament. MSU beat NSIC regular-season champion Augustana on back-to-back days to win the tournament.
Nick Altermatt and Cam Kline delivered offensively and on the mound all season for the Mavericks, with both earning first-team All-NSIC honors.
The spring season tends to be overlooked a bit because it’s shorter and it starts when the winter seasons are in their stretch runs and playoffs.
These teams and athletes battled through brutal conditions to have great seasons this spring.
There were already some national championships in March and there could be some more over the weekend.
