It was hard to predict how a brutally snowy winter might impact spring sports.
Like 2022, was just getting an opportunity to compete going to be half the battle?
The weather ended up turning pretty quickly in April, and Minnesota State’s teams heated up just as fast.
It was another incredible spring for the Mavericks, as the championships, top finishes and awards seemed to just keep coming.
The dominance starts with the women’s track and field team, which is quickly becoming one the best programs in Division II. The Mavericks ended up taking second at the national meet last week with 57 points.
Denisha Cartwright won the national championship in the 100-meter hurdles for a second straight season, doing so with a program-record time of 12.94. Cartwright also garnered All-America honors in the 200 dash (23.10) and 100 dash (11.13), taking second and fourth, respectively.
Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Makayla Jackson took second in the 4x100 relay with a time of 44.21.
With five individual national championships and 22 All-America finishes between indoor and outdoor in her career, it’s safe to say Cartwright has cemented herself as one of the greatest athletes ever at MSU.
Lexi Hurst also capped an amazing season with a championship, becoming the first shot-putter in program history to win a national title with a heave of 53-feet-10 1/4.
Flore Gracia (triple jump), Paige Hickson (pole vault), Hurst (discus), Jackson (100 dash and long jump) and Amanda Montplaisir (3,000 steeplechase) also delivered All-America performances.
The men’s track and field team also just keeps rolling.
MSU won its 11th consecutive NSIC outdoor title last month, an incredible run of consistency in a sport that tends to be volatile.
Carson Dittel (pole vault), James Gilbert (long jump), Tanner Maier (800 run) and Onyekachi Ukaobasi (triple jump) each earned All-America honors at the national meet last week.
The MSU baseball team didn’t miss a beat despite losing a plethora of stars from 2022. As a No. 6 seed, the Mavericks won their first regional since 2014.
They eventually fell to NSIC rival Augustana in three games in the super regional, but that doesn’t take anything away from yet another great season. The program just doesn’t seem to have down years.
The women’s tennis team took second in the NSIC and made it to the championship match of the conference tournament. The men’s and women’s golf programs finished third and fourth, respectively at the NSIC meet. The softball team won 31 games.
Sometimes programs are so consistent that success is simply expected.
Despite how easy these teams and athletes make it look, countless hours of work went into all these great seasons.
Got a feeling we’ll be looking back on another dominant spring for MSU when the calendar hits June in 2024, as it’s just becoming the norm.
