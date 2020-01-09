When the Australian national softball program decided to make Mankato its home last summer, no one knew how it would play out.
The hope was that the great competition in National Pro Fastpitch would help the team prepare for Olympic qualification, but there were so many variables. Would it be the right level of competition? What about the adjustment to living halfway around the world?
Those questions were put to bed after a great summer. Players had no trouble acclimating to the new surroundings, and attendance at the games was much better than expected.
Shortly after the NPF season was over, a team full of former Aussie Peppers ran the table to win the Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier in Shanghai, China, in September.
Now, with the Olympics just around the corner in August, Team Australia needed somewhere to prepare for the Tokyo games during the early summer months.
Re-enter Mankato and National Pro Fastpitch. The Aussie Peppers are coming back to town.
“We had a good relationship, and the partnership was great,” Peppers general manager Matt Mangulis said. “It seemed like an easy decision after last year.”
There were still questions about Team Australia’s future in Mankato as recently as October, but those are obviously gone with Tuesday’s announcement.
Despite feeling at home in Mankato last season, playing across the world in the months ahead of the games still isn’t completely ideal for Team Australia. However, the elite competition in NPF seemed to be the determining factor. Of the six teams competing in Tokyo, three of them will be in NPF, with Mexico and Canada also set to be in the league.
That means we’re going to have Olympic previews regularly played at Caswell Park this summer.
“It’s the best league in North America right now,” Mangulis said. “It’s really the level of competition bringing them back.”
Does Australia have a chance to make some noise at the Olympics? There will certainly be a lot more written about this in the coming weeks and months, but it seems like the podium is within reach.
In the qualifier, Australia was completely dominant, going 5-0 and outscoring its opponents 36-4. The Aussies were expected to have a good chance to win, but no one thought that kind of dominance was possible. Coach Laing Harrow was quick to name NPF and the team’s time in Mankato as contributing factors.
While this is obviously a win for Team Australia, it’s also a huge deal for youth softball in and around Mankato.
Mangulis said that participation in fall programs was up substantially after the Peppers finished their season.
Now, with the team returning as a known commodity, he expects there to be even more gains in 2020.
“Frankly, there’s not a lot of women’s professional sports that are accessible on a local level,” Mangulis said.
“It’s like having the Yankees or Twins right in your backyard.”
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.