Even if you've followed area college basketball closely through the years, you may not know that much about Bethany Lutheran.
Both the men's and women's teams have each had good seasons in the past, but there's never been that dominant run, or that fantastic team.
As we enter the stretch run of 2019-20 season, it's become clear that both programs have arrived.
And neither plans on going away any time soon.
On the women's side, Lyle Jones enters his 17th season with the Vikings. He coached the team from 1991-2003 and is now in the sixth season of his second stint.
The Vikings made history last season, qualifying for their first national tournament in program history. With many of the same players back again this year, the Vikings are off to a 15-2 start and sit atop the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference standings.
"Each team we have here is pretty much the same," Jones said. "They buy into the culture that we have here and what we expect and want on the floor and off. It's just a nice team to coach."
While Jones will quickly attribute the team's success to the entire roster, it's hard to ignore the numbers Hanna Geistfeld and Abby Olson are posting. Both players are juniors and have started all three years.
Geistfeld averages 21.2 points per game, along with 9.6 rebounds. She's shooting 60% from the field. Olson averages 19.6 per game, and is shooting 39% from the beyond the arc. She also averages 6.2 rebounds per game.
"They've kind of got that connection after getting to play three years together," Jones said. "Statistically they're having really great years, and they're great players. We have some other players that are unsung that are having just as good of years as them."
On the men's side, Matt Fletcher's group just keeps rolling.
Averaging over 27 3-point attempts per game, the Vikings' fast-paced style is wreaking havoc in the UMAC again this season.
Bethany is 13-5, 8-1 in the conference. The Vikings finished second in the conference last season at 13-3.
Fletcher will be the first to admit that his style isn't for everyone, and he encounters that from time to time on the recruiting trail. He referenced the halfcourt style used by the University of Virginia as something some kids prefer.
However, Fletcher's slogan is "Be Different." And when he finds a player that's ready to buy in, it's usually the start of a great relationship.
"When I was really trying to decide what I wanted to do, I just sat there and realized that I watch the NBA religiously," Fletcher said. "I decided why don't we mimic the best players and the best minds in the world."
"What we realize is, that these are players who watch this stuff every night, too. I think it makes them enjoy it when they get to watch guys do (what they do) at the NBA level."
The Vikings are led by senior Trenton Krueger, who averages 16.1 points per game and 9.6 rebounds. Sophomore Cire Mayfield averages 17.6 points per game, while junior Jared Milinkovich scores 13.5 points per game.
There's a lot of great local basketball in and around Mankato, and time is always limited. However, next time you're looking to go to a game, consider the Vikings.
It's safe to say you're going to see some quality basketball.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
