It was a phenomenal spring for the local college teams, and we’re in the thick of prep section and state tournaments.
There’s something special about cheering for a high school or college team, as the connection is usually deeply rooted, whether it’s your alma mater or you have a loved one on the team.
Despite those seasons drawing to a close, local sports aren’t going away. There are some really good athletes who will be putting their skills on display in Mankato this summer.
The Mankato MoonDogs were must-see entertainment last season.
From a 44-24 season, to an epic all-star game weekend, ISG Field was the place to be.
As is the nature of the Northwoods League, it’s a mostly different roster in 2022, but getting to know the new players and their backgrounds is a major part of the fun.
Last season, Bellarmine University’s Matt Higgins became a local celebrity in his one summer in Mankato, with his consistent bat, fun personality and epic performance in the league’s home run derby.
Who will fill Higgins’ role this season? Perhaps it’ll be Minnesota State’s Nick Altermatt, who was supporting a 1.053 OPS through seven games entering play Wednesday.
It’ll be exciting to see it play out.
The MoonDogs set an average attendance record of 1,365 in 2021, despite the season starting amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
The MoonDogs are 5-3 thus far this season, and owner Chad Surprenant is hoping for 1,500 fans under more normal conditions this summer.
In its fourth season, the Mankato United Women’s Premier League soccer team just gets more intriguing.
It may not feel local in the way Minnesota State, Mankato East or Mankato West do, but it’s really no different.
There are very few players on the roster not affiliated with one of those three schools. The roster contains 18 MSU players, 10 West graduates and two East graduates, with several of the 12 former prep players now playing for the Mavericks.
Soccer has grown a ton in Mankato and southern Minnesota, and the existence of a local WPSL franchise is a testament to that.
Many of the best soccer players the town has ever produced, such as McKenna Buisman and Jenny Vetter, are on the roster.
Mankato United is 1-1 and has three remaining home games — June 10, 17 and 19. Home games are played at Bethany Lutheran.
For the first time since 2019, we’re entering a summer that feels normal.
With that comes less down time, travel plans and more commitments.
It’s easy to put local sports on the back burner, but if you have time, these teams are worth seeing.
The athletes have put a ton of time into their sports, and this summer season is crucial to their development.
You’re certain to have a great day at the ballpark or pitch.
