With prep sports in full swing over these last few weeks, things have certainly started to feel more normal.
Seeing local football games canceled and postponed due to virus-related concerns isn't good, but teams and athletes are adjusting well and there's growing confidence that high school sports are here to stay.
But what about college sports?
We've seen some of the major Division l conferences return to play, but for Division II and Division III schools, things are still on hold.
When it comes to Minnesota State, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's board of directors has already canceled all fall competitions and championships, and has suspended any kind of athletic competition through Dec. 31. It's a similar situation for athletes at Gustavus Adolphus and Bethany Lutheran, as their conferences have also put a hold on things.
We've seen reversals from the Big Ten and Minnesota State High School League on similar decisions, but this late in the game, something like that appears unlikely.
For the men's and women's hockey programs at MSU, the rules are different with both teams being in Division I and the WCHA. Men's coach Mike Hastings recently said he hopes to play games in November, but also said that nothing is close to being official.
Unlike in high school sports, it seems likely that coronavirus testing is going to be part of any return-to-play plan at all levels of college sports.
That's the rub.
For Division l schools, athletic budgets are much larger, so paying for testing isn't as big of an issue. However, for Division II and Division III schools, it's much harder for obvious budget reasons.
It's possible the NCAA may mandate testing at least three times per week for high-risk sports like hockey and basketball, something smaller schools and programs may not be able to afford.
Can the NCAA find a way to make testing more affordable for these schools?
Several options are currently being explored, including the idea of a large-scale NCAA sponsorship with a testing vendor. It's also possible that the three times per week may not be a mandate, but rather guidance.
As a former Division III athlete, it's easy to feel the pain many of the athletes are going through. Athletes in the lower divisions aren't generally as talented, but the work they put in is undeniable.
Even at the Division II and Division III levels, you'll find athletes routinely putting in 20 hours per week so that they can perform at the highest level possible.
It's a shame we haven't been able to see the fruits of that labor this fall.
Hopefully, the NCAA finds a safe way to get these athletes back to the sports they love as soon as possible.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.