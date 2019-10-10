When you think about the local fall sports scene, soccer may not be the first sport that comes to mind.
Football is the giant, while volleyball also attracts a large contingent of fans. Tennis, cross country and swimming each have their fans, but those tends to have more of a niche following.
Then there’s soccer.
It’s rise in the United States has been well documented over the past three decades, and everyone knows what the rest of the world thinks about it. However, for the average local sports fan, it might still just be something that only matters in World Cup years.
Get on the bandwagon while there’s still room, because those days might be numbered. At least if the quality of the soccer in this area has anything to do with it.
It starts with the Minnesota State women’s soccer program, which has become a national powerhouse under head coach Brian Bahl. The Mavericks are currently ranked fourth in the country with a 7-2 record.
The team already has a pair of wins against top-five teams and appears primed to compete for both an NSIC and national championship.
In the prep ranks, the Mankato West girls are currently the headliners and could be well on their way to a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Head coach Crissy Makela has led West right back to the top of the Big Nine with a 10-1 conference record, despite the loss of several key players from a season ago. Coming off a disappointing first-round exit in last year’s state tournament, expect the top-seeded Scarlets to be extra locked-in ahead of Section 2A play.
Perhaps the best story of the high school season has been the Mankato West boys. Coming off a frustrating, three-win 2018 season, West finished the regular season at 12-2-2 in Dan Blaisdell’s first year as head coach.
The Scarlets certainly have a chance to make some noise as the No. 2 seed in Section 1A.
Both West teams are scheduled to open section play on Saturday afternoon.
The Gustavus men’s soccer team is also in it’s usual good form. The Gusties are off to a 9-2 start and appear to be the favorites to repeat as MIAC champions.
After finishing 7-9-3 a season ago, the Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team has also been making waves under first-year head coach Derick Lyngholm. The Vikings are off to a 9-3 start in 2019 with a freshman heavy lineup.
On the state level, Minnesota United is becoming increasingly popular. With a beautiful new venue in Allianz Field, the Loons seem to have hit their stride, finishing 15-11-8 in their third season in MLS.
Minnesota United will play it’s first MLS playoff game in franchise history on Oct. 20 against the L.A. Galaxy.
Everyone has heard the stereotypes about the sport. Boring, slow and not enough scoring are the usual ones thrown around.
There was a time when I bought into some of those narratives to some degree, but then something changed: I actually started watching the games.
You don’t have to like soccer, and it definitely isn’t for everyone. But don’t come to that conclusion without giving it a chance.
Instead, next time you’re looking for something to do or want to go to a local event, keep soccer in mind. There are a lot of great local teams capable of proving those stereotypes wrong.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
