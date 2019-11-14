As the leaves continue to fall, and the snow begins to fly, fall sports are almost completely in the rearview mirror.
While the winter sports are just around the corner and will certainly bring plenty of storylines, it’s worth taking a look back at the season that was.
Here are some of the most memorable teams from the 2019 prep fall sports season.
It has to start with the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball team, and its amazing run to the state finals last week at Xcel Energy Center.
After three straight section final losses to Mayer Lutheran, the Bucs finally got past the Crusaders in an epic section final by scoring the final five points of the match after being down 13-10 in the fifth.
Despite falling to defending state champion Minneota in the final, the Bucs cruised to victories in their first two games at state, giving their fans plenty to cheer about.
While inside hitters Delaney Donahue and Trista Hering graduate, outside hitters Kylie Pittmann and Toryn Richards will be back to lead a team that should again be one of the best in Class A next season.
If you like underdogs, your team this fall was probably the Mankato West boys soccer team.
Coming off a 3-14-1 season, the Scarlets were on no one’s radar. They had a first-year head coach in Dan Blaisdell and had lost several key players from last season’s squad.
But they started to win, and they kept winning.
By mid-October, a team that struggled mightily to score in 2018, had scored 36 goals in a nine-game winning streak ahead of their state tournament quarterfinal: a game nobody thought they could sniff.
While their win streak and season both ended in that first game at state, the 2019 West boys soccer team won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Leading scorer Tyler Makela graduates, but West attackers Caspar Olseth and Ahmed Mohamed, along with goalkeeper Nick Lundberg, will be back.
Everyone knew the East boys cross country team was good back in August. The Cougars returned a lot of key runners from a team that finished second in the Big Nine and fifth in the section.
But then, what tends to happen to cross country teams, happened to East. A season-ending injury to a key runner, along with several minor injuries and sickness hit the team hard in the middle of the season.
However, in cross country, two days in each season truly matter, and the Cougars got it right at those meets.
A second-place finish at both the conference and section meets made the season a great success for East. The section finish qualified the Cougars for state, a goal they had hoped for at the start of the season.
East will be strong again next season despite losing top runner Jett Oachs. Andrew Johnson, Calvin Moeller and David Wedzina each return.
For the Waseca football team, 2019 was going to be a season of change. But no one knew how that change would affect the product on the field.
While the Jays lost some of their best players from a state semifinal team, there were plenty of good athletes to fill holes. However, you still don’t know what’s going to happen when you have players doing things for the first time.
It ended up fitting together perfectly, as the Jays returned to the state tournament and nearly beat Jackson County Central in the quarterfinals.
Things look even better heading into next season with several key players returning, including quarterback Ryan Dufault.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
