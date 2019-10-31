Prep football section finals are upon us, and there will be several great matchups in the area today and Friday.
Second-seeded Mankato West and No. 1 Chaska meet in the 2AAAAA final, and the Section 2AAA matchup is No. 1 Stewartville against No. 2 Waseca. In Section 2A, No. 1 United South Central plays No. 2 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop. In Section 2 Nine-man, No. 1 Renville County West takes on No. 3 Nicollet. The Section 2AA final features No. 1 Blue Earth Area against No. 6 Medford.
Here’s what to watch for in each game.
For West, it’s their 14th consecutive section final appearance.
Not only is the stage familiar, but so is the opponent. The Hawks defeated the Scarlets 17-14 in last season’s section championship, setting the stage for a rematch.
West (7-2) has a balanced offense that’s been lighting up the scoreboard all season. Quarterback Jack Foster is in his third season as the starter, and he has a plethora of offensive weapons around him that should allow West to put points on the board.
Coming off a game where they posted 502 yards of total offense against Chanhassen, it seems like the Scarlets are in a good place ahead of this section final.
Some of the faces may have changed for Waseca this season, but it’s been more of the same when it comes to results.
The Bluejays (7-2) have a dynamic rushing attack led by Denver Daniel, Tave Ball and quarterback Ryan Dufault.
The defense has also been in good form, holding Rochester Lourdes to only 160 yards of offense in the semifinals.
They may not be quite as explosive as last season’s group that made it to the state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, but the Jays definitely have a chance to swing this upset.
Everyone at United South Central had high expectations coming into to this season, having made the program’s first state tournament berth in 2018.
The Rebels (10-0) returned several starters, highlighted by running back Zach Niebuhr. A season-ending injury to quarterback Isaac Meyer didn’t help matters, but the Rebels still have yet to lose in 2019.
While the offense gets the attention, Brevan Linder and Micah Hamson lead a defense that’s been getting it done all season, though GFW ranks second in Class A at 48.0 points per game. USC is in a great spot with both talent and experience heading into this matchup.
Nicollet (9-1) enters the section final coming off a commanding 34-8 upset over Ogilvie.
Avery Northquest does it all on both sides on the ball for the Raiders, as a running back and linebacker. Head coach Tom Murphy will even use Northquest at nose tackle if teams get too run happy.
If teams key on Northquest on offense, Murphy has no problem letting senior quarterback Jon Mans air it out, a style he’s won with plenty in the past.
Renville County West won the regular-season matchup 22-20 at Danube. The seeding says the Raiders are underdogs, but it also said that last week.
Blue Earth Area hasn’t been challenged in several weeks after a pair of dominant victories to open section play.
Quarterback Gavin Storbeck threw for 183 yards on only nine attempts in the semifinal victory over Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton.
BEA (8-2) is in a great spot to go to state as a favorite against Medford, but the Tigers have played pretty well since dynamic quarterback Willie Von Ruden has returned from injury.
Visit mshsl.org for brackets and more information.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
