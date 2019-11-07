It’s a busy time in the world of sports.
The local fall teams are wrapping things up, and the winter sports season is just around the corner.
In the national scene, a fantastic World Series just finished, and the NFL, NBA and NHL seasons are in full swing.
Given some of the recent talk in pro sports, especially in the NFL, it’s seems like a good time to talk about officiating.
The equation starts with how we treat officials.
From what I’ve seen covering games in the Mankato area, the coaches, fans and players seem to treat them pretty well, and this is the most important thing.
There are borderline calls that inevitably lead to arguments, of course, but it seems like both officials and coaches have done a good job of moving past them.
I’m not going to pretend that I know all the intricacies of officiating all the sports I cover. However, it’s easy to see that the officials get almost all of the easy calls right.
When it comes to the hard ones, I trust that the people who are trained to get them right have a much better chance to do it than me or any coach.
There are going to be calls missed by officials. There are going to be bad officials. But that’s also true of any other job.
Pick any profession, and you’ll always find some that are better than others.
When it comes to the pros, things get a lot more complicated, because the resources are far greater.
It continues to be amazing how often they get calls right. It’s an incredibly hard job that requires split-second decisions under constantly changing circumstances.
However, we’re reaching a point where technology can help the officials in pro sports, and that should happen.
I haven’t always felt this way, but then I saw the missed pass interference call on the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman in last season’s NCF Championship. That missed call cost the Saints a trip to the Super Bowl.
I’m not criticizing referee Bill Vinovich, or anyone on his crew, for that missed call because it’s going to happen. They wouldn’t have been working the NFC championship if they weren’t good at their jobs. However, that crew needed help that night, and it doesn’t need to come in the form of a five-minute replay review.
The NFL needs to implement the sky judge.
It’s pretty simple: another referee who’s watching the game on a screen and is able to buzz the head official when the wrong call has clearly been made. It doesn’t take much time. It doesn’t fundamentally change the game, but it sure would give some help to people trying to do a difficult job.
This is still a relatively new idea, and questions would persist. What about non-calls? When could the sky judge step in? Could this replace the time-consuming instant replay process all together?
Things like this are uncomfortable because its not what we’re used to, but a constructive conversation needs to start somewhere. As of now, the conversation is simply complaining when the officials miss a call.
It should be: how can we make these people that are fantastic at a hard job even better.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
