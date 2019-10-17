As the local fall sports teams get into the section tournaments, there’s plenty of excitement to go around for athletes, coaches and fans alike.
For some of the teams that came in with high expectations, the regular season was nothing but a primer for this time of year. For better or worse, the success of some teams’ seasons will be completely defined by what happens in a two-week time frame.
For others, winning one section game or obtaining a certain seed may have been a preseason goal. No matter what happens in section games and competitions, those teams and individuals will likely be able to look back and be happy with their seasons.
However, whatever a team’s expectations or standards were coming into the season, two things are certain on any given day this time of year: No one likes to lose, and somebody’s going to lose.
In an era where the investment in youth and high school sports has become bigger and bigger, you better believe there is real pressure on both coaches and athletes to perform.
From the perspective of the athlete, many of them train and practice all year to be at their best during this time in late October. They’ve been to expensive camps and stayed up late to finish homework that couldn’t be done at a normal time because of games or meets.
For the local coaches, they put so much time into their teams, and it certainly isn’t for money or fame. They are greatly invested in the development of the kids not only as athletes but also as people.
Considering all this, it’s safe to say there’s plenty of pressure this time of year. It’s also safe to say, that considering all the pressure, you might see some examples of bad sportsmanship to varying degrees.
This local sportswriter is here to tell you, he hasn’t seen it.
I’ve been to a lot of games in the past few weeks, and I’ve seen several seasons end.
However, favorite or underdog, I’ve yet to see an example of bad sportsmanship.
What I have seen is players and coaches being extremely respectful to officials, even when the occasional disagreement arises.
I’ve watched athletes compete extremely hard but mostly been within the confines of the rules. And when there have been violations, the plays haven’t been dirty.
Has there been emotion? Absolutely. But there should be when you’re involved in something you care about. There also has been good a lot of good stuff happening post-game, with teams and coaches shaking hands, not only with each other but also with officials.
While the investment in youth and high school sports continues to grow, the perspective still seems to be there, even in the high-leverage moments.
This is a testament to everyone involved in these activities, and it is something coaches, players and fans can all be proud of.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
