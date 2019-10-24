For high school football fans, it doesn’t get much better than this time of year, and maybe even this week.
It’s the only week of the year you might get to see your local team play twice, so go out and enjoy some of the hard work the players and coaches have been putting in over the past few months.
Section play opened across the state Tuesday, and there were plenty of great games in the area, setting the stage for what will be a full slate of semifinal games Saturday.
It starts right here in Mankato, where second-seeded West will host Chanhassen at 3 p.m. in Section 2AAAAA. West beat the Storm in the section semifinals last season. A win would likely mean a rematch with Chaska in the final, the team that beat the Scarlets 17-13 in last season’s section final. After a season away from the state tournament, West will be locked in looking to make it back.
East is riding high, coming off the program’s first section victory since 2014. It was a commanding 36-14 win over St. Peter that improved East to 5-4. The fourth-seeded Cougars are now set for game against Hutchinson, Section 2AAAA’s top-seeded team, at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Three local teams from Section 2AA play on Saturday. Top-seeded Blue Earth Area squares off with fourth-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton at 7 p.m. in Blue Earth. The Bulldogs’ Jagger Ignaszewski is coming off a game that saw him carry 50 times for 221 yards. Ignaszewski now has 579 rushing yards over his last two games.
Also in Section 2AA, second-seeded Maple River hosts Medford at 7p.m. The Eagles are on a six-game winning streak.
Section 2A has a pair of local teams that may be on a finals collision course. United South Central is coming off a trip to state a year ago and hasn’t lost a regular-season game the last two seasons. The Rebels host Bethlehem Academy at 7 p.m. Saturday in Wells.
Third-seeded Waterville-Elysian-Morristown plays at Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop in the other Section 2AA semifinal at 7 p.m. in Winthrop. The Bucs have put together a strong season and will look to avenge a 46-6 section final loss to New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva last season.
In Class AAA, you can see second-seeded Waseca host Rochester Lourdes in Section 1 at 7 p.m.. The Jays fell to SMB in the state semifinals last season and will be eager to make it back to U.S Bank Stadium. Fifth-seeded Sibley East meets top-seeded Fairmont in Section 3 at 3 p.m., after cruising to a 27-0 victory over Tri-City United in the first round.
Tuesday’s biggest upset may have come in Section 3AA, where Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial beat fourth-seeded Windom 38-0. The 3-6 Knights look to swing another upset at 3 p.m. Saturday at top-seeded Redwood Valley.
In Section 2 Nine-man, third-seeded Nicollet is again in the midst of another solid season. The Raiders defeated Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 28-12 on Tuesday and play second-seeded Ogilvie at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Full brackets can be found on the Minnesota State High School League website at mshsl.org.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
