A year ago at this time, the Minnesota Vikings passing game was thriving under new offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.
Kirk Cousins appeared to be justifying the $84 million contract the Vikings had given him six months prior, and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs were cementing themselves as one of the league’s top receiving duos.
A team that came into the season with a Super Bowl-worthy defense had developed a passing game that was headlining the offense.
Then, what so often happens in the NFL happened. Unforeseen circumstances arose that changed the dynamic of the team. In the case of the 2018 Vikings, the big development ended up being a rift between DeFilippo and head coach Mike Zimmer.
It turns out all that passing was done against Zimmer’s wishes. He wanted to run the ball more, which eventually led to DeFilippo’s firing following a Week 14 loss at Seattle.
Combine the philosophical difference between Zimmer and DeFilippo with the fact that the defense didn’t end up being as advertised, and you start to see where things went wrong. Add in a hamstring injury that plagued Dalvin Cook, along with poor offensive line play, and you get a disappointing 8-7-1 finish for a team that seemed to have it all.
Fast forward to the opening weeks of 2019, and much is the same, yet in a very different way.
With Kevin Stefanski and Gary Kubiak running the offense, Zimmer finally seems to be having his way with the Vikings running the ball over 62 percent of the time.
Cook currently leads the NFL in rushing with 375 yards, and the Vikings’ offense is averaging 21 pass attempts per game. That puts the them on pace for 336 pass attempts for the season, which would be the fewest this millennium.
The formula seems to be working, just as the pass-heavy attack looked good early last year. Cook is now receiving the same praise Thielen and Diggs got.
So now it’s set it stone, right? Run the ball over 60 percent of the time and lean on the defense. Who needs Cousins, Thielen, Diggs?
This is, of course, not true, and it’s the same line of thinking and play calling that got the Vikings into trouble a year ago.
The Vikings’ offense won’t be able to sustain success without the passing game, just as it couldn’t sustain success without a running game last year.
Game script matters, and throwing only 65 passes over the first three weeks can certainly be justified given the way those games went.
However, game scripts are constantly changing and are hard to predict given the unpredictable nature of the NFL.
This is no time for Stefanski, Kubiak and Zimmer to fall in love with a certain formula. They must work tirelessly to find ways to make Cousins feel comfortable in this offense. In a sense, there must be multiple formulas. There must be balance.
Whether you like Cousins and his big contract or not, he’s going to be the quarterback. No matter how good this running game is, there are going to be times the Vikings need to win because of him, not in spite of him.
Is he a guy who can be leaned on in those high leverage moments? The Vikings’ coaching staff must design an offense that gives him a fair chance to prove it.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Call him at 507-344-6381 or email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.