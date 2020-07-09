With all the teams completed, I figured I’d finish the series with the four greatest coaches in Minnesota sports history.
That’s very broad, so I’ve decided to narrow it down. Three of the slots will be reserved for coaches from the five professional teams included in the series. The fourth slot will be filled by a Minnesota icon who never coached professionals.
As far as criteria, championships will of course matter the most, but they won’t be the only thing considered. I’ll also look at longevity as a key factor.
Your four greatest Minnesota coaches.
Bud Grant: I told you championships aren’t everything. In fact, many people consider Grant to be the greatest coach to never win one.
But for the purposes of this list, that doesn’t matter. The Vikings were so good for so long under Grant, and that’s enough.
In 17 seasons as head coach, Grant posted a .632 regular-season winning percentage, going 151-87-5. For coaches that have coached more than two years, that’s second best among the five professional teams.
Everyone talks about the four Super Bowls, but you have to get there to lose. Grant gets plenty of credit, and it’s well deserved.
Cheryl Reeve: The coach with the better regular season winning percentage than Grant ... that would be Reeve.
At 231-109, Reeve’s career mark sits at .679 over 10 seasons with the Lynx. And unlike Grant, Reeve has four championships, and her tenure with the team is far from over.
It’s fair to point out that Reeve got lucky in getting to pick Maya Moore first overall, and that she’s always had great players. But name me a coach who’s consistently won championships without great players.
Tom Kelly: It’s my opinion that Kelly didn’t contribute as much to the Twins’ championships as Reeve did to the Lynx’ championships.
I also wouldn’t include him over Grant, because in reality, the Vikings were a lot better under Grant than the Twins were under Kelly. However, it’s also fair to say that basketball and football coaches have a greater impact on a team’s bottom line than baseball coaches, but that’s a different discussion.
For the purposes of this list, Kelly gets the nod despite having only a .478 winning percentage in 16 years as the Twins skipper. Former players often speak glowingly about Kelly as a teacher of the game, and the Twins were at a competitive disadvantage in his final years because the franchise struggled with attendance.
We’ll never know how much blame Kelly deserves for the team’s poor play between 1993-2000, but that doesn’t tarnish his championships.
Herb Brooks: You just can’t talk about Minnesota’s greatest coaches without including Herb.
You can argue he’s the face of hockey in the United States, but what he did with the 1980 Olympic team overshadows how much he accomplished with the Gophers. Three national championships in seven years isn’t too shabby, and then there’s the gold medal.
Many people consider that 1980 team’s win over Russia the greatest upset in sports history, and it doesn’t seem like that run would have been possible without Brooks.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com, and follow him on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.