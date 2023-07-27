In an offseason filled with turnover and change, one part of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team will look exactly the same in 2023-24.
Andrew Miller, Keenan Rancier and Alex Tracy will enter the season as the three goaltenders on the roster, just as they did a year ago.
We spent much of last offseason trying to figure out which, if any of those three, would emerge as the regular successor to Dryden McKay.
Where do things stand a year later?
The first half of last season ended up being a total split, with Rancier and Tracy each getting 10 starts prior to the holiday break.
After the break, Rancier got the first start, a 5-2 MSU win over Northern Michigan. He never gave back the net, starting every game the rest of the season. MSU put together an impressive second-half run en route to its sixth straight conference title and a CCHA tournament championship.
Rancier was part of the solution.
He wasn’t McKay in the second half, but who is? He was steady with a .922 save percentage after the holiday break, which was exactly what MSU needed to make its second-half run.
None of the three goaltenders transferred after Luke Strand took over as head coach in April, which is telling. Players usually don’t stick with uncertain situations in this transfer-portal era, but Strand was able to convince all three to stay.
It should also be said that the three goalies are very close off the ice. There’s always healthy competition between them, but there’s nothing but support for whoever happens to be in the net on a given night.
It seems fair to assume Rancier will get the first crack at the job given the way last year ended, but it’s hard to know how settled the position is with a new coaching staff.
We still don’t know if Strand prefers to settle on a starter or is more comfortable with a rotation.
In 2021-22, Strand guided Sioux City to a Clark Cup title in the United States Hockey League. Tracy was the goaltender on that team and was dominant in the playoffs, winning the league’s postseason and Clark Cup MVP awards. He also got USA Hockey’s Dave Peterson Goaltender of the Year award for his efforts.
That won’t necessarily impact what Strand does at MSU, but it’s certainly noteworthy.
Many hockey coaches will tell you that goaltender is the most important position on a team. Great play at the position can steal games, which we saw happen countless times throughout the McKay era.
Going into his first year, Strand has solid options between the pipes, and given the collective attitude of the trio, there will continue to be a great atmosphere at practice and in meetings.
Good hockey teams are built from the net out, and MSU will benefit from having continuity at the position in this time of transition.
