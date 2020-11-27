It didn’t take long.
Just days into the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s regular season, there are already positive COVID-19 test results within the team’s personnel.
As a result, MSU has paused team activities and will not host Bemidji State this weekend.
Sigh.
While the timing is frustrating coming off a great season-opening win, is there ever a good time to have this happen? It would be naive to expect any team to make it through this winter without a positive test, even if you’re being as careful as the people in MSU’s bubble have been.
As for how long the team could be away, it’s anyone’s guess. However, like all teams that deal with this, the number of positives will be key. If it’s only one or two people, and the virus is contained through various virus mitigation strategies, those who are healthy may be able to get back together sooner rather than later.
MSU athletic director Kevin Buisman indicated that there’s a chance the Dec. 4-5 series at Michigan Tech could get pushed back to Dec. 6-7 to observe the NCAA’s 14-day quarantine requirement for close contacts, but that’s speculation.
We have no idea how many cases the team has, but I can give some perspective into the precautions that have been taken.
All players and personnel are tested three times per week and social distancing in the facility has been taken seriously since everyone returned to campus in August. The team is split into two locker rooms to help with distancing in that setting, and any unnecessary contact, such as team meals, has been eliminated.
It’s also clear from talking to players that they’re bought in when it comes to behavior away from the team.
Does this tell us anything? No.
But does it give me some level of confidence that a massive outbreak can be avoided? Yes.
As we’ve learned, you can take all the reasonable precautions and still have this happen. It’s just the reality of living in 2020.
Sunday’s game
In other news, the Mavericks played a hockey game Sunday.
After both teams looked tentative in the opening minutes, Andy Carroll got MSU on the board late in the first, and it was all Mavericks from that point forward.
MSU only outshot the Beavers 27-21, but don’t let that fool you. The box score doesn’t capture the dominance of this effort, as MSU didn’t convert on some quality scoring chances in the second period.
The Todd Burgess-Jake Jaremko-Reggie Lutz line combined for seven points and was easily the team’s best forward group. Jaremko’s play was especially encouraging, as the senior appears as healthy as he’s been since his standout freshman season.
If Sunday was a sign of things to come for Jaremko and the rest of that line, that will go a long way toward making up for all the production that walked out the door.
Just as impressive was the defensive performance, as goaltender Dryden McKay was only tested a few times. Freshman defenseman Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose certainly lived up to the preseason hype, as both played big minutes in the shutout victory. Livingstone even scored a goal.
It’s important not to read too much into one game, but it’s hard not to be encouraged by what happened Sunday.
MSU looked like a team in midseason form rather than a team that hadn’t played for eight months. And that was against what’s presumed to be one the WCHA’s best teams.
We don’t know when we’ll get to see the Mavericks in action again, but when we do, there’s a lot to be excited about.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.