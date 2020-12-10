When it comes to college sports in 2020, uncertainty is the only certainty.
Rescheduling, pauses, cancellations and shutdowns are just part of the day-to-day reality for college athletic programs, even with enhanced virus mitigation strategies and testing multiple times per week.
However, just because those things are normal, doesn’t make them easy to deal with.
At the start of the Minnesota State men’s hockey team’s pause in team activities just over two weeks ago, head coach Mike Hastings was candid in speaking about the physical challenges.
“To be able to come back, practice two days ... and be at the level we were at, that’s not going to happen,” Hastings said. “We get back and we can practice for a week, I feel comfortable playing after that.”
But comfortable doesn’t mean normal. Hastings went on to say that it could take significantly longer than a week for players to return to the conditioning level they were at when they beat Bemidji State 5-0 on Nov. 22.
That makes the Mavericks’ performance against Michigan Tech over the weekend that much more impressive.
MSU scored just one goal late in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to the Huskies, but dominated the puck after a shaky first period. While Tech goalie Blake Pietila made several good saves, the Mavericks failed to convert on scoring chances, and ended up outshooting the Huskies 44-24.
It was more of the same Monday, as MSU struggled in the first 10 minutes, but was dominant from that point forward, finally breaking through with a pair of goals in the second.
The result was a split, but MSU seems well on its way to getting back to full strength, as there didn’t seem to be much fatigue as the games progressed.
Strength in numbers
Three games is still a very small sample size, but a few things are starting to become apparent.
Arguably, the biggest question mark coming into the season was how freshman defensemen Jake Livingstone and Akito Hirose would hold up, as both were going to be asked to play big minutes early.
Thus far, both have been more than solid, and Hastings has trusted them in a variety of situations.
Up front, it was clear that one or two players weren’t going to replace what had graduated. Depth was going to be key, and it seems Hastings really does have 12 to 15 forwards competing to play every single night.
The Todd Burgess-Jake Jaremko-Reggie Lutz line that shined in Bemidji delivered a key goal in Monday’s game, as did the Lucas Sowder-Nathan Smith-Cade Borchardt line. Hastings has also continued to go back to a favorite combination from last year in Dallas Gerads-Jared Spooner-Walker Duehr.
This doesn’t include forwards Julian Napravnik, Ryan Sandelin, Chris Van Os-Shaw, Brendan Furry, Shane McMahan and Ondrej Pavel, all of whom have seen game experience this season.
Having this kind of depth is helpful in games for obvious reasons, especially amid a pandemic. But maybe more importantly, it also creates a competitive practice environment.
“The thing that I like ... you have the ability to play six defenseman, you have the ability to play 13 forwards in a night,” Hastings said after the game Monday. “The competition level Monday through Thursday I think is going to continue to increase, and I think that makes everybody better.”
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
