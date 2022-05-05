The Minnesota Timberwolves’ futility over the last two decades has been well documented.
Prior to this season, they had made the playoffs just once since 2003-04, and most of those years, they were nowhere close to qualifying.
There was never a doubt about making it for most of the regular season this year, and the seventh-seeded Wolves were the better team for the majority of a six-game series against the second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies.
After splitting the first two games in Memphis, the Wolves returned home to a raucous Target Center crowd in Game 3 and came roaring out of the gates, taking a 39-21 lead into the second quarter.
However, a 25-point third-quarter lead painfully evaporated down the stretch, and Memphis ended up winning 104-95, outscoring the Wolves 37-12 in the fourth.
They hung on to win Game 4, but poor fourth quarters again doomed them in Games 5 and 6.
In Games 3,5 and 6 combined, Memphis outscored Minnesota a staggering 114-58 in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves had double-digit leads entering the fourth in each of those games.
They simply couldn’t close.
As frustrating as that is, it’s hard not to have a positive outlook when looking at the big picture.
The Wolves did so many things well for large stretches of the series, and their core should remain largely intact heading into next season.
Their offensive action and execution was great, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards each playing like superstars for long stretches in series.
The addition of Patrick Beverley has changed the team’s attitude defensively, as it’s no longer the glaring weakness it was for so many years.
In that same vein, Jaden McDaniels, Jordan McLaughlin and Jarred Vanderbilt provided valuable minutes. Legitimate playoff contenders seem to always have solid, low-cost role players, and those three were just that.
Edwards still settles for his jump shot too often and can tend to string ugly turnovers together. However, at 20, better consistency seems projectable, and he’s got the tools and swagger to be a superstar.
Towns might be the best scoring big man in the NBA, but he’s got to learn to stay out of foul trouble, which cost the Wolves in a few of the losses to Memphis.
Those two are great building blocks.
After that, a big decision seems to be looming on D’Angelo Russell, who spent most of the season as the third option.
Russell was a huge part of the Wolves’ offense as a distributor and scorer in the regular season, but he struggled mightily in several of the playoff games, including getting benched for McLaughlin down the stretch in Game 6.
With one year at $31,377,750 remaining on his contract, the Wolves could easily look to attach draft picks or other young assets to Russell to create an attractive trade package. The rumors are already swirling.
It’ll be interesting to see how Russell’s friendship with Towns impacts the situation.
If the Wolves do nothing major in terms of roster movement, the top eight leading scorers from the regular season are all set to return next season.
With coach Chris Finch entering his second full season on the job, there’s a lot to be excited about coming off a 46-36 season.
It’s not common to feel that way about the Timberwolves heading into an offseason.
