One week from today, the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will play the first game of the 2023 NFL season.
Three days after that, the Minnesota Vikings will open at home against Tampa Bay.
The pro football season is nearly upon us, so it’s time to think about how things might play out for the Vikings.
To call 2022, when the team went 13-4, a success would be an understatement. It was only the third 13-plus win season in franchise history, and nobody had the Vikings anywhere close to that total. A quick look for a preseason over/under for the 2022 Vikings yielded a win total of 9.5.
It didn’t end well in the playoffs, with a home loss to the New York Giants, but 13 wins with a first-year head coach is still pretty incredible.
However, the NFL changes a lot year-to-year. Success last season guarantees nothing, and the Vikings don’t appear to be a popular preseason team with an over/under of 8.5.
It’s well known that the Vikings went 11-0 in one-score games last season. They also won nine contests where they trailed in the second half.
The thought is that the Purple got a lot of good luck in 2022 and that regression is coming in 2023.
The offense should be just as good, if not better.
Ten of the 11 starters on offense were on the team last season and now enter their second season in Kevin O’Connell’s system. That’s not insignificant, as continuity and familiarity matter.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins has spoken publicly about the learning curve in the new system last season, which shouldn’t be an issue this year.
With Justin Jefferson, first-round pick Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson catching passes from Cousins, this could be one of the best passing offenses in the league.
The running game is a bit more suspect with Dalvin Cook being released for salary-cap reasons. However, Alexander Mattison has showed well as a starter when Cook has missed games due to injury in recent years.
And unlike a year ago at this time, the offensive line enters the season without significant questions. Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill are established as two of the best tackles in the league, which will help the passing and rushing games.
Minnesota ranked eighth in the league at 24.9 points per game last season. With good health, there’s no reason the unit can’t do that, or better, in 2023.
It’s harder to be positive about the defense.
On paper, there are significant questions at cornerback as well as on the interior of the defensive line. Outside linebackers Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport, along with safety Harrison Smith, feel like the only known commodities on that side of the ball.
New defensive coordinator Brian Flores has a long track record of success. He’s been the subject of a lot of praise in training camp and has brought a more aggressive approach. That’ll be nice after the ultra-conservative look the unit had last year.
It seems likely Flores will improve the defense. But the bar is set pretty low after it allowed the third-most points per game in the league last season at 25.1.
The 2022 season was one of the most exciting in franchise history. It was filled with thrilling, close games, all of which went the Vikings’ way.
They aren’t going to do that again in 2023, but over 8.5 wins ... that certainly feels possible.
It’s easy to envision a 10-win season, which might be good enough to win a weak NFC North.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.