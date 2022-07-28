Football is back.
Sort of.
The Minnesota Vikings reported to training camp this week, an exciting time for those of us who look forward to watching the Purple each Sunday in the fall.
The games are the best part, but the endless speculation during the next six weeks about how the season might go is also fun if you like to indulge.
We’re about to get inundated with talk and reports about different players and aspects of the team, especially with a new coaching staff.
Some of the speculation will come to fruition. A lot of it won’t
Remember two years ago at this time when Olabisi Johnson was supposedly ahead of Justin Jefferson on the depth chart? I sure do.
Or what about last season, when Oli Udoh was going to fill the hole at right guard? If holding was legal, Udoh probably would’ve entered this camp with a spot. It’s not, and he’s now a candidate to be cut.
Sometimes the stuff we hear in training camp comes true.
I remember a lot of positive stuff about Brian O’Neill in his first camp. That one ended up working out.
The Vikings spent a first-round pick on Laquon Treadwell in 2016. Don’t ever remember much buzz about him in any of his Augusts with the team, which turned out to be warranted.
I have some opinions about how the season may play out.
The interior of the offensive line still seems like a big weakness, as does cornerback.
On the other hand, the skill position players are very exciting, and maybe Kirk Cousins can be even better with an offensive-minded head coach.
We can dig more into these things as the season gets closer, but in the meantime, try not to let your opinions be too swayed by how guys look in shorts in August.
There will also be three preseason games.
If the offensive starters have a couple of three-and-outs, don’t panic. Also, don’t get too excited if they march down and score a touchdown on the first drive.
As good as that undrafted linebacker who made seven tackles in the fourth quarter looked, he probably isn’t going to play any meaningful snaps in the regular season.
When in doubt, look at what veteran players have done in previous seasons, or read what college scouts have written about the rookies.
In about seven weeks, the Vikings will host the Packers in Week 1.
It’ll be a glorious occasion, as football will be back for real at that point.
It’s fun to have opinions about what’s going to happen, but try not read too much into what happens in August.
There’s a good chance it won’t have much to do with what happens in September, let alone December.
