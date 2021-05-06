The grades and reviews are in.
The pundits feel Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman put together another good draft.
NFL.com’s Chad Reuter gave the Vikings an A, as did CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. issued a B+, but that’s about as low of a mark as you’ll find.
Spielman went with a tried-and-true formula: trade down in the first round to acquire more picks while still addressing the big need.
In this case, the big need was offensive line, and the Vikings addressed that by taking Virginia Tech’s Christian Darrisaw at No. 23 after trading back with the Jets.
At pick No. 86, the Vikings took Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis, an All-American for the Buckeyes the last two seasons.
Given the Vikings’ current offensive line depth chart, it seems safe to say both Darrisaw and Davis will get extended playing time at some point this season.
While Spielman’s track record in the draft is very good, offensive line has always been his weak spot. If at least one of these two doesn’t play well early, things could be rough up front.
While those picks were predictable, Spielman went against the grain by taking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond at No. 66, a selection that seems significant for several reasons.
No matter how much you hate Kirk Cousins’ salary, it’s hard to argue he hasn’t brought stability. Despite that, the model for winning Super Bowls tends to include a starting quarterback on a rookie contract. With two years remaining in Cousins’ deal, the Vikings appear to be looking for replacements.
I tend not to believe in the concept of “the full rebuild” in the NFL. There’s too much roster turnover year-to-year, and the right head coach or quarterback can change a franchise’ fortunes very quickly.
However, it does feel like there could be some major changes coming for the Purple.
Success in the NFL generally comes down to the coach and quarterback, and it seems clear both Mike Zimmer and Cousins could be on the way out if the Vikings don’t bounce back after a frustrating season.
It’s not worth much, but Spielman drafted like a GM who feels safe. There was some thought he could trade up for Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell if he fell past Cincinnati at No. 5, but that didn’t happen.
Trading down and using his second pick of the draft on a quarterback that won’t play right away isn’t the way a GM on the hot seat would normally behave.
There’d be no point in drafting Mond, a player who may not play for two seasons, if you felt your job hinged on 2021.
Due to his long history with the organization, track record and behavior, it seems Spielman could survive an overhaul of the coaching staff, but there’s no way to know for sure.
Throughout the three-year Spielman-Zimmer-Cousins era, the Vikings have been good. The team won a playoff game at New Orleans at its best, and won a game at Green Bay in a down year last season.
But in a league where turnover is the norm, you don’t get many mulligans without having an established history of postseason success, which that trio obviously doesn’t have.
Spielman-Zimmer-Cousins got a mulligan last year.
They may not get another one.
