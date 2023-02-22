It's a script that seems to play out more often than not.
A southern Minnesota prep hockey team goes to St. Paul for the state tournament and loses big in the quarterfinals to a team from the northern part of the state or Twin Cities.
After falling to Orono 7-1 in the Class A quarterfinals last season, the Mankato East girls hockey team was determined not to allow that script to play out again in 2023.
The unseeded Cougars didn't end up defeating No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown on a snowy Wednesday morning at Xcel Energy Center, but they sure came close.
East fell to the Mirage 4-3, but earned a lot of respect with a brilliant third-period comeback effort.
Yes, Proctor/Hermantown, which has played in the last two Class A title games and won the tournament in 2021, had a lot more shots on goal and scoring chances. The recipe for an East upset never included a shots on goal advantage, and that's OK.
East goalie Annaliese Rader was going to have to be one of the best players on the ice, or maybe even the best, if the Cougars were going to have a chance.
She did just that.
After seeing only five shots on goal in the first period, the Mirage peppered her with 20 in the second.
Somehow, Rader was able to stop 18, keeping the East deficit at 3-0. There were countless shots from the slot and just outside the paint in the second, but Rader was a wall.
The stats said she was one of the best goaltenders in the state coming in, and after a 37-save performance on the biggest stage, there's no doubting that's true.
Just when it looked like the Mirage would pull away in the third, East came out of the intermission like a new team.
They scored at 2:15 and 2:31 to make it 3-2. Proctor/Hermantown made it 4-2 at 4:53, but leading scorer Kenzie Keller answered back at 10:16, somehow tucking a puck around the goaltender on her backhand while getting hooked in close.
In the third, the Cougars forechecked hard and effectively, converted on quality scoring chances and even drew three penalties, though they didn't score a power-play goal.
It was the period this group had been working for since last spring, and an effort the most folks watching probably didn't think was possible.
For a third time in five years, the Cougars fell in the quarterfinals.
But on the biggest stage, East pushed one of the Class A powerhouses to the brink.
That's a massive accomplishment even though they came up a goal short.
