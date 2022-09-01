Throughout my youth, following baseball’s divisional races was always something to look forward to in September.
There were dominant teams and cellar dwellers in the 2000s and early 2010s as well, but it sure seemed like there were always several races that really mattered in the season’s final month.
Now, with expanded playoffs and widespread tanking, division races have totally lost their luster. Heck, the regular season in general has lost its luster.
Barring the shortened 2020, the AL Central winner has won by at least eight games in every season since 2015, and there have been several extremely lopsided races in that span.
The Royals won by 12 games in 2015. In 2017 and 2018, it was Cleveland by 17 and 13 games, respectively. Last season, the White Sox won by 13 games.
We don’t know what’s going to happen in the coming weeks, but as we turn the calendar to September, it sure seems like we’ve got a true race.
Entering play Wednesday, the Guardians led the Twins by 1.5 games. The struggling White Sox are also still alive at six games back.
A week ago it seemed like the Twins were in a lot of trouble. They’d lost six straight, and Cleveland had created some cushion.
Five straight wins later, the Twins are right back in the thick of it, and they’ve done it without some key players.
Looking ahead to the Twins’ September schedule, there’s definitely potential for this to get exciting.
A whopping 17 of Minnesota’s final 33 games are against the White Sox and Guardians, including a juicy five-game set in Cleveland on Sept. 16-19.
I get that there’s reason to be cynical about both the Twins’ chances.
The Astros and Yankees are a lot better than the Twins. If you want to say the race doesn’t matter because the Central winner doesn’t have much chance in a postseason series, I won’t blame you. You’re almost certainly right.
If you think Cleveland is the better and more complete team, you may be right, too.
For me, it’s about nostalgia as much as anything.
It didn’t seem like things could get much more exciting than the 2006 race between the Twins and Tigers.
Then there was Game 163 in 2008, a 1-0 Twins loss at Chicago. John Danks out-dueled Nick Blackburn that night, with a Jim Thome solo homer being the difference.
Then there was Game 163 in 2009, a 6-5 Twins win over Detroit at the Metrodome. This is easily the most exciting baseball game I’ve ever witnessed in person.
Alexi Casilla eventually rolled a walk-off single through the right side of the infield in the 12th inning, with Carlos Gomez flying home from second to score the winning run.
The franchise hasn’t produced a win as satisfying as that one since.
A deep postseason run seems highly unlikely from any of these teams. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t enjoy the ride.
The odds of a race as tight as 2006, 2008 or 2009 are always unlikely, but this has a chance to be a lot of fun.
