There’s always a bit of excitement when the Minnesota State men’s hockey team starts team activities each year around Labor Day.
Opening night is getting closer, but on the other hand, there’s a lot of hard work that needs to be done in September before a real game can be played in October.
Some of the conditioning and skating that happens isn’t always fun.
Fifth-year seniors Sam Morton and Lucas Sowder were still drenched in sweat and catching their breath after a session last week, but even a tough late-August practice more than six weeks from the season felt like a celebration.
New MSU head coach Luke Strand was able to take the ice with the players for the first time last week.
“Games are always fun no matter what,” Sowder said. “I’m genuinely having fun on a practice sheet again.”
It’s easy to see why skating drills might be more fun this summer.
The spring was a difficult time for many in the program, as off-ice stuff became the focus. The departure of former MSU head coach Mike Hastings and associate head coach Todd Knott was hard on returning players.
The uncertainty that came in the days that followed was even worse.
“It’s definitely tough on all of us, especially for me, I had (Hastings) for four years. He was a really good coach and a role model. I understand that he did what was best for him,” Sowder said. “It was pretty stressful there for a few weeks when they were trying to hire a new coach.
“I couldn’t be more happy with the new hire they made, and with what coach Strand brought in with him. It is incredible.”
Sowder isn’t the only one having fun.
Strand was cracking jokes with a big smile on his face walking around the Don Brose Training Center.
There were stressful times during the offseason for Strand as well, so he’s enjoying getting back to hockey just like the players.
“As a staff, we’re still relationship building, teaching,” Strand said. “We want to make sure that we’re just fundamentally, extremely tight.”
The Mavericks are only able to do four one-hour, on-ice sessions per week at this point, per NCAA rules.
As the season gets closer, system work will come more into focus. The excitement will only continue to build as tactics become a bigger part of the equation.
And it’s hard to imagine there being much more excitement.
Sowder talked about the team having a chip on its shoulder with outside expectations likely to be lower for the program this season. Internally, it’s clear the standard remains very high.
When asked about the first game of the season on Oct. 13 against St. Cloud State, Morton simply replied: “I’m probably the most fired up guy in the nation.” Morton, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last November, said he’s on track to be fully healthy for the season.
For now, all the excitement about the next chapter can only be channeled into practice and preparation.
We’ll get to see it manifest in a real game in just over five weeks.
