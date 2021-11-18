Young people participate in college athletics for a lot of different reasons.
For a select few, the goal is to play professionally. For others, it may be to help pay for school.
However, for the vast majority, it’s because of a passion for a particular sport or sports, and the camaraderie that comes with being part of a team.
Despite the different motivations for competing, almost all college athletes — no matter the division — have one common goal.
Compete in the national tournament.
Last week, the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee approved the expansion of the NCAA women’s hockey tournament from eight to 11 teams. The change could go into effect this season but will certainly take place for the 2022-23 season.
“All players ... want to play for a national championship,” Minnesota State women’s hockey coach John Harrington said. “There’s certainly deserving teams that have been left out. This will go a long way toward rewarding teams that deserve to have an opportunity to play for a national championship.”
After a proposal to expand the tournament to 10 teams was tabled by the committee in September, the findings of a recent NCAA external gender equity report seemed to prompt the immediate change.
While 16 out of 60 men’s hockey teams make the national tournament (26.7%), only eight of the 41 women’s teams (19.5%) made the tournament prior to the change. With the bump to 11, that figure now sits at 26.8%.
This change is good for all teams.
Athletes want to feel like they’re playing to reach the pinnacle of their sport, and three more teams now get a crack at that.
However, for a program in MSU’s position, it could be an even bigger deal.
In the eight-team format, four spots were already taken by automatic bids, with the CHA, Hockey East, ECAC Hockey and WCHA all sending their respective conference tournament champions.
That leaves only four at-large bids.
For MSU, competing in a league with three teams that have won 17 of the 20 national championships in the tournament’s history, getting one of those at-large bids is always difficult.
We don’t know how the three extra bids will be allocated, and 11 is a bit of an odd number. However, if they are indeed at-large bids, that’s going to be a very big deal.
Playing in arguably the toughest and deepest conference in the nation, MSU has a chance to prove itself every weekend.
MSU’s early-season conference schedule this year has been brutal. They’ve already played Wisconsin and Minnesota, No. 1 and No. 4 in the PairWise rankings, respectively. They have a series at No. 2 Ohio State this weekend.
There’s no such thing as a soft win, which is why despite being 5-7 overall and 1-7 in the WCHA, the Mavericks are still currently 20th in the PairWise.
With a schedule like that, what may have seemed like a gauntlet before now feels a little bit more like an opportunity.
“We’ll know that ... if we can work ourselves up the standings, or develop ourselves, develop our program to the point where we can contend in our league ... that’s going to really improve our chances of getting one of these spots in the national tournament,” Harrington said.
