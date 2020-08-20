Fantasy football isn’t for everyone, but it’s probably my favorite hobby, and it seems to be getting more popular each year.
With the heart of draft season just around the corner, I thought I’d offer five names I like, along with five I don’t, based on the average draft position data we have so far.
The ADP will be 0.5 PPR, and it comes from FantasyPros.
The good
Josh Jacobs, (18.5): I’m perfectly comfortable taking Jacobs in the first round, and you can get him in the middle of the second. The situation may not look great, and he didn’t do much as a pass-catcher last year, but bet on the talent with Jacobs.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, (21.5): My sense is that you can’t wait this long to take him, as his ADP will continue to rise after fellow Kansas City running back Damien Williams opted out. However, I’m comfortable taking him in the top 10 overall, as the talent and situation intersect perfectly for Edwards-Helaire.
Melvin Gordon, (37.0): As fantasy players, we often fall into recency bias, and Gordon is a perfect example. He was a total superstar in 2018 and 2019. Is one holdout-shortened season, and a new situation, really enough to move him to the fourth round? At 27, I’m confident Gordon can still play, and the new situation could easily be an upgrade.
Keenan Allen, (51.0): Allen has been a WR1 for three years, and now he’s suddenly going in the fifth round? I get there’s uncertainty with his quarterback situation, but Allen is one of the best route runners in the league. That separation ability will play with any quarterback.
J.K. Dobbins, (100.0): Dobbins is sitting on arguably the best situation in the league in Baltimore, and the aging Mark Ingram is the only thing standing in his way. You won’t be able to start him week one, but Dobbins has league-winning upside if Ingram gets injured. There’s also a chance Dobbins is just better.
The bad
Derrick Henry, (6.0): This clearly seems like the biggest bust in fantasy to me. Henry is fine, but players like Joe Mixon, Jacobs and Nick Chubb are far more talented, and they’re all going behind him.
Kenyan Drake, (15.0): I love taking running backs in this range, but I’m avoiding Drake. Spending a high second on him is a total bet on the situation, as I really don’t think he’s a special talent.
Austin Ekeler, (21.5): I get that Ekeler is kind of the way football is going, but so much of his production last season came on receptions in garbage time, and he’s totally unproven as a between-the-tackles runner.
It seems like you’re taking him at his ceiling at the end of Round 2.
Mark Andrews, (35.0): I’m not totally opposed to taking a tight end early, but I just don’t get this. Andrews has had one good season, mostly driven by touchdowns.
Take receivers and running backs in this range, and worry about tight end later.
Dak Prescott, (50.0): Prescott has no business being the third quarterback off the board. Like tight end, my advice would be to wait on quarterbacks, but if you want to take one in the fifth or sixth round ... Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are much better options, and they both go later.
Kevin Dudley is a Free Press staff writer. Email him at kdudley@mankatofreepress.com. Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
