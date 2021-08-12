We’re almost into the second half of August, which means fantasy football draft season has officially arrived.
Many people aren’t interested in fantasy sports, but it’s an interest of mine, and it’s my sense that the game continues to grow more popular with each passing year.
I’m no expert, but I’ve looked at some average draft position data and come up with some players I think are values where they’re being taken.
The ADP will be 0.5 PPR, and it comes from FantasyPros.
Joe Mixon (21): A lot of us have been burned by Mixon in the past (especially last year), and I’m assuming that’s why he’s currently the 13th running back being taken.
People who know a lot more about football than me swear by his talent, and long-time backfield mate Giovani Bernard no longer plays with Mixon in Cincinnati. Bernard’s role in the passing game has always limited Mixon’s upside in PPR formats, and the Bengals added no one significant to replace him.
If Mixon stays healthy, he’ll have the talent and role to be a top-five running back.
Diontae Johnson (62.7): The league-leading 14 drops that plagued Johnson in 2020 were extremely frustrating.
He finished with 88 catches for 923 yards on 139 targets, and those numbers would’ve been a lot better if not for the drops and leaving two games early due to injury. However, Johnson still finished the season at WR21 in half PPR points per game.
There’s been no change to the Steelers’ receiving core, yet here we are with Johnson being taken as the 25th receiver off the board.
If Johnson can cut down on the drops, and Pittsburgh runs a real NFL offense that allows him to win downfield, something he’s capable of doing, he could have a massive season.
If it’s the same dink and dunk offense it was last year, he can still return value at this ADP.
Odell Beckham Jr. (70.7): Many fantasy analysts are writing Beckham off because he’s in a bad situation and has struggled to stay healthy.
Don’t do that. At least not at this ADP.
He’s coming off a torn ACL, and the Browns figure to be one of the NFL’s run-heaviest teams, but Beckham is the clear-cut WR1 in this offense, and all the reports say he looks as explosive as ever about 10 months removed from the knee injury.
People wrote off Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs last August because of perceived poor team situations.
Beckham still has the talent to come roaring back as Allen and Diggs did in 2020.
Jerry Jeudy (94): The 37th WR off the board in the 8th round is reasonable for Jeudy.
Like Johnson, drops were a big problem, and the quarterback situation in Denver, which was really bad last year, doesn’t appear to be much better.
However, Jeudy was a special prospect coming out of Alabama last spring, and the film watchers swear he was constantly open last season, which makes sense given the famous route-running chops he displayed in college.
It may not happen this year, but many feel Jeudy is simply bound for greatness, and a normal offseason to build a rapport with quarterback Drew Lock might have been just what he needed.
Being a year early is always the goal in fantasy football, and you’ve got a chance to do that with Jeudy at a fair ADP.
Rondale Moore (182): Moore isn’t one of the trendy rookies going super high in drafts, but he seems like a great deep sleeper.
At 5-foot-7, Moore doesn’t have the size of a prototypical NFL receiver, but many scouts consider him one of the shiftiest receivers to come into the league in many years, and the Cardinals liked him enough to take him in the second round.
Arizona seems to be in desperate need of a second receiver, and at 33 coming off a bad season, I really don’t think it’s going to be A.J. Green.
Target Moore late in your draft and see what happens. If he doesn’t produce, it’s easy enough to cut him.
