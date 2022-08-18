September is approaching, and that means football is nearly back.
Many people aren’t interested in fantasy football, but for some of us, mock drafts in mid-August are part of the daily routine.
Even for those who casually play fantasy, the draft each year is always a highlight. It’s an exciting day, whether it’s about trying to get your favorite breakout candidate, or seeing and talking to people you maybe haven’t connected with in awhile.
My guesses about what’s going to happen are as good as yours, but I’ve looked through some average draft position data and come up with some players I feel are good values where they’re going.
The ADP will be 0.5 PPR, and it comes from FantasyPros.
D.J. Moore (44): It’s my opinion that D.J. Moore is a top-10 receiver in the NFL on talent. He wins on short routes, after the catch and deep. He’s also dominated targets, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns on his team over the last three years in a way that only the true elites are able to do.
The problem is that the Panthers have been shockingly bad at creating passing touchdowns. Moore only had four touchdown catches last year, but Panthers’ quarterbacks only combined to throw 14, the second-worst total in the league. That number was 16 in 2020 and 17 in 2019, both among the bottom three in the league.
Newcomer Baker Mayfield should be a big upgrade over what Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and PJ Walker provided last season. If Mayfield matches his career norms in yardage and touchdowns, Moore is going to return second-round value. You can get him in the fourth.
Josh Jacobs (44.8): Per usual, running backs are going to fly off the board in the first two rounds. Jacobs isn’t as flashy as those guys, but he produces every season, and this version of the Raiders’ offense should be better than the ones he’s been in the previous three years.
There seems to be a thought that the arrival of new head coach Josh McDaniels will hurt Jacobs, likely due to his tendency to use running back committees during his years as the offensive coordinator in New England. The Raiders also didn’t pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option, brought in some lower-level free agents and drafted a running back in the fourth round.
Don’t let these factors scare you off, at least not at this price. Jacobs finished as the RB14 in half PPR last season, but is going as the RB22 this August. He should still be a lock to get the goal-line work and this an offense that might score a ton of touchdowns. Jacobs probably won’t win you your league, but he’s an extremely safe pick in this range.
Michael Thomas (67.8): Thomas comes with some risk. Injury ruined most of his 2020 season, and he missed all of last season due to it. However, that troublesome ankle seems to be totally healed at this point, as there’s been nothing but positive reports coming out of training camp.
He doesn’t have Drew Brees anymore, but if he’s 80% of what he was in 2019 before the injury, he’ll return value in the sixth round at this ADP. If he’s totally healthy, he can win you your league at this ADP.
Courtland Sutton (58.3), Jerry Jeudy (69.3): It’s always been clear that Sutton and Jeudy have talent. However, the two Denver receivers have each been plagued by injury and poor quarterback play over the past two seasons, so we haven’t gotten to see their full potential.
They each enter this season fully healthy, and now have Russell Wilson throwing them passes. There’s been a lot of debate about which one should go higher, but both of them are strong values at their respective ADPs. I’d be willing to take either of them a round above where they’re going.
Dameon Pierce (126.5): Pierce, a rookie, didn’t ever get the workload of a feature back in his four-year career at Florida. That likely caused him to fall to the fourth round despite some great tape on the touches he got.
Houston seems like the perfect landing spot for Pierce, as he should have no problem blowing past Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead on that depth chart. The Texans aren’t going to be a great offense, but Pierce seems like a safe bet to be the starter and get 200-plus touches, including substantial passing-game work.
He’ll crush this ADP as the RB44 in the 11th round.
