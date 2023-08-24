We’re nearing the end of August, which means fantasy football draft season is in full swing.
For those of us who enjoy the hobby, this is an exciting time. Draft day is always a highlight, as it’s oftentimes a chance to reconnect with people you may only see once a year.
Nobody has any clue how the 2023 NFL season will play out, but it’s still fun to guess which players might have big seasons. I’ve looked through some average draft position data and come up with some players who seem like good values in drafts.
The ADP is 0.5 PPR, and comes from FantasyPros.
Joe Mixon (35.7): Mixon wasn’t as good in 2022 as he was in 2021, but he still finished as RB8 per game and RB12 overall. He was also the No. 16 overall flex player per game. Mixon’s main competition for touches, Samje Perine, is off to Denver and no one significant was brought in to fill the third-down role Perine occupied.
The Cincinnati offense is one of the best units in the league, and Mixon should get all the goal-line carries and plenty of catches. You can get him late in the third round, but he’s easily worth a second-round pick. And he could end up returning first-round value.
Aaron Jones (39.7): Like Mixon, Jones is a veteran who is simply going too late. He was RB9 overall and RB12 per game in 2022. He posted those finishes despite scoring just seven touchdowns last season.
There’s some uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers leaving Green Bay, but Jones is an easy value going at RB17 in drafts. Don’t let him get past the third round.
Chris Godwin (66.7): Godwin doesn’t have Tom Brady throwing him passes anymore. His new quarterback, Baker Mayfield, hasn’t been good for fantasy receivers in the past, but that dip is easily priced in at this ADP.
Even in a down season in 2022, Godwin was WR20 per game, and he was much better in the second half. That’s significant, because he was coming off a torn ACL suffered late in 2021. Godwin posted top-10 per game seasons in 2019 and 2021, and his best season in 2019 came without Brady. He’s a clear value at WR27 this draft season.
Alvin Kamara (67.0): Kamara had bad touchdown luck in 2022 and is suspended for the first three games in 2023. You can get him in the sixth round instead of the second because of those two things, and I’m not all that concerned about either. Fantasy championships aren’t decided in the first three weeks. You also won’t be dealing with bye weeks, and your team should be at its healthiest during that time.
Kamara is still a star and has league-winning potential at this ADP. I think you can confidently take him in the fourth round and don’t let him get past the fifth.
Khalil Herbert (96.7): Herbert is my favorite draft value in 2023. He doesn’t have the track record of others on this list, but he’s been extremely productive when he’s gotten chances in his first two seasons in the league, and the starting job in Chicago is his with David Montgomery now in Detroit.
I would take him at least three rounds above this ADP. You don’t have to do it that early, but I’ll be looking to select him in the sixth round just to be safe.
