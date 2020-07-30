The Major League Baseball season is just a week old, and we’ve already had a full-fledged COVID-19 outbreak.
Sigh.
Given MLB’s setup, it seemed something like this was bound to happen eventually. Well ... we didn’t even make it a weekend, so eventually happened pretty fast.
The Marlins have had all their games this week postponed, with the hope of resuming play Tuesday. The Phillies, the team the Marlins played over the weekend, will have postponements until at least Friday.
MLB’s schedule calls for 60 games in 66 days, and despite that, it still seems like all the teams affected by these postponements might still find a way to play all of their games.
For now, MLB seems set on staying the course, hoping the outbreak will be an isolated incident. While that’s a fine thing to hope for, what happens next week if this happens again? Or if outbreaks hit five different clubs over the next four weeks?
I’m not a health expert so I won’t try to speculate on the probability of something like this happening again. However, given how many games and teams this outbreak affected, it seems clear there isn’t room for seven or eight of these. Not if MLB hopes to play a “full season” as currently comprised.
Looking at the bubbles in the NBA, WNBA, NHL and MLS, things seem great. Sure, there have been instances of players leaving the bubble, and MLS had two outbreaks as players were arriving, but other than that, there haven’t been many issues.
NFL training camps are now underway, and football is planning to use baseball’s model. That’s a model filled with travel, contact with the outside world, close-quarters contact with teammates and, unlike baseball, close-quarters contact with another team.
Even with the constant testing and the protocols to isolate players after a positive test, it still seems like that’s going to be an extremely difficult battle for the NFL.
One of the most important aspects of playing sports amid a pandemic will be making adjustments when something doesn’t work. We’ve seen it on the local level, with teams adjusting rules to create a safer environment.
Over the next three months, we’ll see how many outbreaks there are in baseball. If situations like Miami keep popping up, we’ll know MLB’s model clearly doesn’t work. And if baseball can’t make it work, it certainly seems unlikely that football can.
It may be too late for MLB to implement a bubble, and on top of that, the players didn’t seem to have any interest in playing in one. However, it might not be too late for the NFL.
Unlike baseball, football never seriously considered a bubble. Given what happened with the Marlins over the weekend in Philadelphia, and the success existing bubbles are having, the NFL needs to start considering it now.
I get it requires a lot of personal sacrifice on the part of everyone involved, but if we’re serious about trying to get through a truly safe and representative football season, it seems like an easy decision.
I truly hope what happened with the Marlins was a one-time thing, but given the current state of the world, we need to assume the worst.
Bubbles are starting to seem like the only option for big-time sports.
