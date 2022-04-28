It was a night that had been in the works for about five weeks.
Nathan Smith’s Minnesota State teammates knew he was planning to sign an NHL contract after the season, which was already plenty exciting.
An extra layer of excitement was added when the Winnipeg Jets traded his rights to the Arizona Coyotes on March 21.
“We were looking at the schedule — ‘he’s going to be in Minnesota on (April 26),’” MSU forward Brendan Furry said. “We were just kind of throwing it out, it’d be cool to get the whole team up there.”
After Smith signed, he threw the idea of a group outing at Xcel Energy Center in the team group text.
“All of them were like ‘oh yeah,’ no hesitation,” Smith said with a laugh.
The Wild hooked up the Mavericks with a suite, and well over a dozen of Smith’s former teammates got on a bus and headed to St. Paul for a night of celebration and camaraderie.
The attire had to be on point.
Cade Borchardt, Smith’s old roommate, went through their house, hoping to find any Nathan Smith jerseys that might’ve still been there (Smith had to leave for Arizona in a hurry). MSU equipment manager Scott Rideout and director of hockey operations Luke Regner also helped with this task.
The result was a fun scene in pregame warmups, with several Mavericks wearing Smith jerseys with his name and number facing forward right at the glass, while the whole team was able to interact with their friend.
“We made sure the guys that were wearing his jerseys were right on the glass and that he would see us. He came by and gave two pucks to us,” Furry said. “Every time he skated by he was cracking a smile. We know it meant the world to him that we were there.”
Smith, who got 13:12 of ice time, didn’t record a goal or assist, but he did get his first career NHL victory, a 5-3 win over the heavily favored Wild.
“You look back and you were just playing in a national championship with him, and now he’s playing in the National Hockey League,” Furry said. “I think it was just another good night for Maverick hockey.”
There sure have been a lot of those lately.
After playing in the national championship game earlier this month, the program made its way to the big stage again Tuesday, with Smith representing MSU on the ice and his former teammates carrying the flag from the stands and in the concourses.
The Maverick hockey brand continues to grow.
It was clear some MSU fans made the trip, but Furry was amazed by how many Wild fans with no MSU gear on came up to him and the team to offer their congratulations.
All the players who watched from that suite hope to be on an NHL sheet someday.
It’s hard to send players straight from college to the NHL, but Smith has clearly been prepared to make the jump, and those players who watched will work to be just as ready.
Nights like Tuesday are great for everyone involved and there’s probably going to more of them in the coming years.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.