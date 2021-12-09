The people who run the Central Collegiate Hockey Association did a great job launching the new league.
From the branding to the website, everything was on point, which set the league up for a smooth transition into the start of actual games in October.
However, despite a buildup that was filled with hype and great aesthetics, the on-ice product had to deliver.
A restaurant can have great location, service and amenities, but you likely won’t go back if you don’t enjoy the food.
Two months in, the hockey has been great, and there’s no reason to believe it won’t continue to improve in the years to come.
Fans generally don’t want to see blowouts, and the Minnesota State men’s hockey team has been involved in a few of those.
The first-place Mavericks have outscored opponents 53-13 in 12 conference games, largely due to three very lopsided victories, all of which came against different teams.
That isn’t a sign the depth of the league is lacking. The Mavericks are just really good, and are capable of doing that to a lot of teams on a given night — in and out of the league.
The Mavericks probably caught Northern Michigan at a good time and beat them 7-0 on Oct. 30. The Wildcats are 8-1-1 since that loss and just swept Minnesota-Duluth last weekend.
Having one of the best teams in the country is great for the CCHA. However, it leads to the occasional non-competitive game.
On the other hand, St. Thomas has been outscored 57-19 in conference games, and sits at 1-11.
The Tommies, in their first season of Division I, aren’t at a point where they can win many games, but that was to be expected and it won’t be like that for long.
Given the resources and location of the school, it’s only a matter of time.
The team that’s currently the least competitive could easily be one of the most competitive at some point in the next decade, a big reason why the league has so much room for growth. Just look at the programs at the other schools in this state.
Michigan Tech is currently 12th in the PairWise Rankings, and just came to Mankato and gave the Mavericks all they could handle.
Lake Superior State and Ferris State, the teams in sixth and seventh in the standings, respectively, have each beaten the Mavericks.
MSU hasn’t played Bemidji State yet this season, but the Beavers are 8-2 in league games thus far and are 16th in the PairWise. The Mavericks travel to Bemidji this weekend for what should be another great series against a tournament-caliber team.
Last season, three teams from the WCHA made the NCAA Tournament. It was the first time that had happened since college hockey’s major realignment nine years ago.
Those three teams won a combined three games after getting to the tournament, including knocking out two No. 1 seeds.
That momentum seems to be carrying over this season.
It’s still early, but it wouldn’t be any surprise to see the CCHA put three teams in the tournament this season, and when St. Thomas gets rolling, the idea of four or five teams in the tournament will start to be on the table.
The CCHA product has been great on and off ice, and should continue to be for years to come.
