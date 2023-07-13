There were mixed feelings when the Minnesota Timberwolves traded for Rudy Gobert last July.
The Wolves were coming off a competitive first-round playoff series loss, where the Memphis Grizzlies’ size and rebounding advantage was the clear difference.
Some were excited about adding a then top-30 player in the league who would address those concerns.
The Wolves sent players Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro and Walker Kessler to the Utah Jazz in the deal, which didn’t seem like much in terms of win-now assets. However, the Jazz also got Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first-round picks in the trade, the first three all being dealt with no protection. The 2029 pick is top-five protected.
That amount of draft capital was simply too rich for others, especially with the team having just given another center — Karl-Anthony Towns — a max contract. Gobert was already on a max deal.
One year in, it sure looks like the Jazz won the deal.
By a lot.
One thing that seemed certain was that the Wolves would win more regular-season games as a result of the swap.
That didn’t happen, as they went from 46-36 in 2021-22, to 42-20 in 2022-23. Another first-round playoff exit was the final result, this time in five games at the hands of Denver.
Had Towns not missed 52 regular-season games with a calf injury, the Wolves certainly would’ve won more regular-season games. They probably wouldn’t have ended up playing the eventual NBA champions in the first round, and Towns and Gobert would’ve had more time to learn how to play with each other.
Minnesota was better defensively because of Gobert, but the offense suffered with him on the floor. He didn’t have a bad year, but it was certainly a down season by his standards. His trade value is now significantly lower than it was a year ago at this time.
The worse record, poor fit and Gobert’s play each make the Wolves look like losers in the deal.
But none of those factors are the worst part.
Kessler, a center whom the Wolves took 22nd in the 2022 NBA draft, is now more valuable than Gobert just 12 months after the deal.
Gobert is still better, but with Kessler on a cheap rookie deal and Gobert on a max contract, it’s not even close in terms of value.
Kessler averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 23 minutes as a 21-year old rookie. For comparison, Gobert averaged 8.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in his second season at 22.
Turns out Wolves president Tim Connelly, who was lauded for his drafting ability when he was hired in the spring of 2022, might have found a Gobert clone with his very first draft choice in charge of the Wolves.
Now the team will pay for dealing Kessler. Gobert is going to make over $120 million over the next three seasons combined, while Kessler will make just over $10 million.
With max deals for Anthony Edwards and Towns set to kick in prior to the 2024-25 season and Jaden McDaniels also due a huge raise, something likely has to give.
The salary cap isn’t going to increase as much as many expected, so keeping that homegrown trio, along with Gobert, doesn’t seem like an option beyond this season. Unless the new ownership group is willing to pay a hefty luxury tax.
What’s likely to happen is Gobert will be traded for a lot less than the Wolves gave to get him at some point in the next year. Towns could be moved instead.
If the Wolves had passed on the deal, they would be able to keep Towns and have a rising star in Kessler. They’d also have their draft picks and wouldn’t be in a terrible cap situation.
Maybe it will click with Towns and Gobert this season. If that happens and Edwards and McDaniels take steps forward, a playoff run isn’t out of the question.
Make the Western Conference finals this season and it doesn’t look so bad.
However, if the Wolves go down in the first round of the playoffs for a third straight year and then trade Towns or Gobert, the deal will officially be a total disaster.
If that happens and Kessler becomes a star, it’ll be one of the worst local pro sports trades ever.
