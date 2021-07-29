For many Minnesota hockey fans, July 4, 2012, is a "where were you when it happened" type of day.
Zach Parise and Ryan Suter were coming to St. Paul on matching 13-year, $98 million contracts, in what was, and probably still is, the most significant free-agent splash in the history of Minnesota sports.
The Wild hadn’t had much success in its short history up to that point, having missed the playoffs in the four preceding seasons.
However, with one of the best defenseman in the league and a legitimate first-line forward being added to the lineup, the State of Hockey’s new pro team had finally arrived on the national stage.
The Wild expected to contend for a Stanley Cup.
Nine seasons and eight playoff appearances later, Suter and Parise had their respective tenures in Minnesota end on the same day as well, with both of them being bought out of the remaining four years on those matching contracts earlier this month.
There were some teams that looked the part, but that deep playoff run never did quite materialize in the Parise-Suter era.
In buying out the two franchise icons, general manager Bill Guerin took a massive risk that seems to be about more than what happens on the ice.
No one is arguing that Parise and Suter were worth the approximately four years and $28 million remaining on their respective contracts.
Suter couldn’t eat the massive minutes that he had in previous seasons. Parise was no longer a two-way force.
However, Suter was clearly still a top-four defenseman, and it seemed like Parise could have brought something to the team last season had the coaching staff and front office allowed him to.
We don’t know the terms of Parise’s contract with the Islanders, but Suter signed a four-year, $14.6 million free-agent deal with Dallas Wednesday.
The market clearly saw Suter as overpaid, but it also didn’t view him as worthless.
Given the terms of the buyouts, it sure seems like Guerin felt both players were worthless.
The Wild will indeed save $10.33 million against the cap this season, but will then pay $12.74 million for Parise and Suter not to play for them next season. In the final two years of their contracts, that number moves to $14.74 million.
That cap space will be a big bonus in 2021-22, but over the next three seasons, those buyout figures will be an incredible burden.
Just for $10.33 million in space this season? To protect Matt Dumba in the expansion draft?
I don’t buy it.
There have been rumors about Suter, Parise and other members of the Wild’s late 2010s core not fitting in with the culture Guerin and coach Dean Evason want, and it seems that has to be a part of this.
You don’t pay that much to simply get rid of two guys who clearly have gas left in the tank.
There’s no way to know about the off-ice stuff, but from a hockey standpoint, it sure seems like it would have made sense for the Wild to find a way to make it work with those two.
Time will tell exactly how much Suter and Parise have left, but if they go on to have good seasons, and the Wild spend three years floundering with cap issues, it’s not going to be a good look for Guerin.
