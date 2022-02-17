The pandemic has taken so many opportunities away from college athletes and coaches over the last two years.
Schedules have been constantly in flux. Competitions are routinely canceled. Even national tournaments have been lost.
However, when the NHL pulled out of the Olympic Games due to COVID-19, a couple guys from the Minnesota State men’s hockey team ended up getting the opportunity of a lifetime in representing Team USA.
Nathan Smith and Mike Hastings won’t be coming home from Beijing with a medal, as the men’s team was eliminated by Slovakia in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
It was a heartbreaking shootout loss, with Slovakia tying the score at 2 in the final minute of the third period to send the game to overtime.
It didn’t feel like Tuesday was going to be the end.
Team USA rolled through pool play, winning all three of its games by a combined score of 15-4. That included a victory over rival Canada, a win that showed a roster filled with college players was capable of playing with any team in the tournament.
Anything can happen when a tournament gets to single elimination. It just wasn’t meant to be.
“Extremely prideful, our whole team at the amount of times we heard Minnesota State over the course of those four games,” MSU associate head coach Todd Knott said. “Unbelievable for our university and our hockey program.”
It’s hard to measure the long-term impact of Smith and Hastings reaching the Olympic stage.
Smith spent the tournament as the team’s fourth-line center, but looked like he belonged every time he touched the ice. He finished the tournament with a goal and an assist, and his line played great in the loss to Slovakia.
Smith, a third-round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets, is going to have a chance to make the jump to professional hockey at the conclusion of MSU’s season.
This tournament will certainly help prepare him for the next level, whenever it comes time to make that jump.
Hastings has done plenty with USA Hockey before, including winning a silver medal with the U.S. National Junior Team in 2019.
Prior to leaving for the Games, Hastings spoke about the development opportunity that comes with coaching in international tournaments, especially one as big as the Olympics.
“I’ve been honored to have some opportunities to be part of staffs representing a U.S. team ... I’ve always found that I’ve come back a better coach,” he said last month.
It also seems fair to say having a coach and player on a team filled with college hockey’s best is a really good thing for the MSU brand.
You can bet a lot of potential recruits were watching over the last week.
Who knows where things will stand when the 2026 Olympics roll around?
Maybe the NHL will be out of it again and MSU will have a chance to send more current players to those Games. Maybe Smith will get a chance to go back as a professional, and Hastings could also certainly find his way back.
It was a special opportunity for those two, and they did their program and its fans proud.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.