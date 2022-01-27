Sometimes an event gets so much hype, a letdown seems inevitable.
Turns out, even a yearlong delay and a forecast filled with cold and snow couldn’t slow down Hockey Day Minnesota Mankato 2022.
The eight-day event started with several days of youth games. All of the Mankato Area Hockey Association’s teams got a chance to play on the outdoor sheet at Blakeslee Stadium, with the matchups coming against other southern Minnesota teams.
An estimated 1,200 youth players got the chance to have that experience.
That’s never happened at a Hockey Day before, and it didn’t have to happen at this one.
However, the local organizing committee wanted to take this unique opportunity to grow the game in the community and region, and what better way to do that than providing area youth with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
The temperature dropped as the main programming started later in the week, with real feels that got as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit for the Mankato East vs. Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola girls game.
After some talk of rescheduling, the decision was made to play on, and both teams had a blast taking the crosstown rivalry to the big stage.
Friday night brought the East/Loyola vs. West boys contest, which may have been impacted by weather more than any game during the week. Strong winds caused all the snow to blow to one end of the rink, making passing and stickhandling in that end nearly impossible.
At one point, a snowbank robbed the Cougars’ Quintin Steindl of a clean breakaway. Steindl eventually scored later in the game.
All part of the Hockey Day experience.
“It was very frustrating. I got a lot of jabs from my teammates and stuff,” Steindl said with a laugh after the game. “In the end, I just worked back and got (a goal). ... It’s one to remember, though.”
After the Cougars and Scarlets finished their game, the Minnesota State men’s alumni game took center stage, including eight former NHL players.
Despite that, Troy Jutting’s return for the game may have been the most significant development. Jutting, who coached the MSU’s men’s team from 2000-2012, had only returned to campus once since he was dismissed as head coach, and that was as an opposing assistant coach with Nebraska Omaha in 2013.
“It’s been awesome to see all the guys,” Jutting said at the game. “There are guys here I played with, guys I coached, guys I recruited and guys I knew who came before me as a player.”
Both the MSU men’s and women’s hockey teams got victories over St. Thomas to cap the weekend in style.
With snow falling throughout the MSU men’s game, the volunteer ice cleanup crew was as much a part of the game as the players.
Dozens of shovelers on skates frequently took the ice during stoppages, removing large amounts of snow so the gameplay could remain as normal as possible.
Celebrations like Hockey Day don’t work without a lot of volunteers, and those involved were thankful.
“The guys were talking on the bench ... the shovelers were starting to get gassed. They were tired, you could see it,” MSU men’s coach Mike Hastings said Saturday. “The (players) were appreciative of the work that was going on.”
The MSU women’s team’s coaching staff showed off the swag Sunday, wearing matching Maverick-colored jackets custom-made for Hockey Day.
John Harrington and his staff wore purple and black plaid flannel jackets when they played on Hockey Day in 2019 at Bemidji, so there was a high standard.
“We found those online, and we thought they’d pop pretty good with our gold jerseys,” MSU associate head coach Jeff Giesen said Sunday. “It was warm enough the first two periods — they were pretty thin. They weren’t much better than the flannels.”
Mankato and southern Minnesota were long overdue for a shot at hosting Hockey Day Minnesota, and having the event postponed for a year due to COVID-19 only added to the anticipation.
From reunions to snowbanks and sub-zero temperatures, everything felt right.
The celebration showed just how far the game has come in Mankato and southern Minnesota, and the hope is that the events of last week keep that ball rolling.
“Hopefully we turned some young people into fans of the game of hockey,” Hastings said. “Who knows how much of an impact that’s going to have a year, five years, 10 years from now?”
